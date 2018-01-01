Dustin Mathews

VIP Contributor
Familyman. Entrepreneur. Speaker. Author. Tennis enthusiast.
Dustin Mathews is the co-author of No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations with Dan S. Kennedy and the host of the Get WealthFit! show.

You're Asking All the Wrong Questions, but This Mental Trick Will Help You Ask Better Ones
Questions

These simple tricks can help you ask better questions and promote a better company culture.
4 min read
How to Test a Business Idea Without Spending a Fortune
Business Ideas

Use landing pages to validate demand and build a pre-marketing list.
6 min read
Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips
Speaking

Command, convince and convert the audience the next time you speak.
4 min read
The Art of Covert Selling as a Public Speaker
Sales

Five strategies you can use to sell your product without pushing for a sale.
6 min read
3 Ways to Use Emotional Storytelling in Your Next Sales Presentation
Sales

Take your presentations to the next level with the three key factors in effective storytelling as a sales strategy.
4 min read
The 10-Point Conversation to Have with People Who Attended Your Presentation
Presentations

Learn the secret formula to effective presentation follow-up.
6 min read
3 Criteria for Selecting the Best Case Studies for Your Talk
Sales

Use the power of emotional storytelling to make your target customers feel like heroes and close more deals.
4 min read
6 Ideas for Influencing Events in Your Favor
Public Speaking

How to build buzz and anticipation well before you take the stage.
6 min read
6 Steps to Creating the Ultimate Webinar
Webinars

Follow this six-step formula for creating effective webinars that help drive sales.
7 min read
7 Factors to Consider with Free v. Paid Public Speaking
Public Speaking

Speaking at events for "free" is more valuable than you think, and here's seven reasons why.
6 min read
5 Ways to Make a Strong Impression With Every Audience
Public Speaking

Show up like a celebrity, and use these key techniques to guarantee a strong first impression with every presentation.
7 min read
How to Make the Offer the Most Important Part of Your Presentation
Sales Strategies

When you have an irresistible offer advantage, you can drive extraordinary results from an un-ordinary, just serviceable presentation.
7 min read
Sell Anything With an Irresistible Offer Architecture
Sales

Incorporate these four strategies into your next presentation offer to guarantee more sales.
6 min read
6 Foolproof Methods to Fearless Public Speaking
Public Speaking

Learn how to crush the jitters and exude greatness when you speak.
6 min read
4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling
Presentations

Learn how to overcome fears of public speaking and over-selling-no matter the presentation.
5 min read

Books by Dustin Mathews

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
