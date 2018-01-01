SC Branding

7 Steps to Launching a Successful Twitter Chat
Twitter chats are fun, educational and a great way to strengthen your brand. Like many things, your chat may not be an instant success, but eventually you will find a format that works for you.
Wendy Frink | 3 min read
3 Ways to Get Graphics for Your Website
Jon Rognerud | 4 min read
Boost Sales With These 7 Social Media Steps
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
How to Seamlessly Include Keywords in Your Web Content
Jon Rognerud | 5 min read
A Social Media Makeover in Just 7 Days
Tiffany Monhollon

PR Lessons for Bridge Scandal-Hit Chris Christie
As the New Jersey governor deals with the political fallout, here are some almost-PR disasters and what the companies did to get out of them.
Chuck Tanowitz | 6 min read
Simplify Your SEO Program With These 5 Strategies
Don't let algorithm changes stop your site from getting traffic. How are some things to keep in mind.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
8 Steps to Make Customers Love Your Brand
Just like with a romantic relationship, the courtship can never end.
Imani Laners | 5 min read
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos
Want to get the word out about your YouTube videos? Review these quick tips.
Jason R. Rich | 3 min read
Your Blog's Secret Weapon: Old Content
Some useful ideas for maximizing the value of the content that already exists on your website.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Measuring Your Social Media ROI
Expert advice on how to gauge the success of your social media marketing efforts.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Promoting Your Business Through Personal Posts
Branding guru Jason Seiden pushes for social media with a work-life blend.
Lambeth Hochwald | 3 min read
5 Lessons About Blogging You Can Learn From BuzzFeed
Put these tips to action to generate more buzz for your own company blog.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Twitter Creates Custom Timelines
New feature allows users and brands to create specific timelines around topics of their choosing.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
3 Ingredients to Building a Digital Brand From Scratch
You can create a digital brand with very little resources. One entrepreneur focused on three strategic areas and grew his weekend blog into a reputable local brand.
Tom Cochran | 4 min read
