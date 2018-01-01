self-promotion

10 Secrets to Master Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

10 Secrets to Master Your Personal Brand

Honing your brand is about taking control of your image and fine-tuning it to reflect who you are.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Boasting About Your Company Isn't a Smart Thought-Leadership Tactic
Thought Leadership

Boasting About Your Company Isn't a Smart Thought-Leadership Tactic

People pretend to be interested when the braggart is buying the drinks but nobody will read it.
Anna Redmond | 5 min read
5 Things You Need to Do to Set Yourself Up for a Promotion
Promotion

5 Things You Need to Do to Set Yourself Up for a Promotion

Identify the skills you need to make yourself stand out from the competition.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read
The 7 Key Elements of an Effective Personal Brand
Personal Branding

The 7 Key Elements of an Effective Personal Brand

It's not about doing something new to create an image to promote. It's about becoming conscious about what you do naturally and being more consistent and visible with it.
Matt Orlic | 5 min read
How to Get Your Story Noticed and Published Online
Pitching

How to Get Your Story Noticed and Published Online

There are plenty of places to get your story told online. To get your story heard, however, you need to tell a compelling story.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Unabashedly Shameless Finance Guy Timothy Sykes Exposes the Millionaire Lifestyle
Radicals & Visionaries

Unabashedly Shameless Finance Guy Timothy Sykes Exposes the Millionaire Lifestyle

On this episode of 'Rich20Something,' the penny-stock trader reveals the wisdom behind his often ridiculous self-promotional tactics.
Daniel DiPiazza | 3 min read
10 Ways Entrepreneurs Should Emulate Muhammad Ali
Entrepreneur Network

10 Ways Entrepreneurs Should Emulate Muhammad Ali

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how entrepreneurs should self-promote and learn from the best -- just like The Champ did.
Entrepreneur Network | 9 min read
Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business
Marketing

Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business

You have to put yourself out there to build a customer base. Talk about your business whenever you can!
Karen Mishra | 2 min read
8 Subtle but Practical Ways to Promote Yourself at Work
Career Advancement

8 Subtle but Practical Ways to Promote Yourself at Work

It's frustrating to see others get the quicker advancements. So, why not turn that around?
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
