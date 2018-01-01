Seniors
Connections
Everyone Is Getting Lonelier. Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Helping to Reverse the Trend.
People of all ages increasingly experience isolation.
More From This Topic
senior entrepreneurship
Don't Let Your 'Senior Citizen' Status Kill Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
If Colonel Sanders could found KFC in his 60s, what will you do with your "senior" years? Here are six advantages you have.
senior entrepreneurship
6 Amazing Tips About Senior Entrepreneurship I Learned From My Dad
The entrepreneurial journey is a harsh learning curve many have softened by starting when they had a lifetime of wisdom accummulated.
Baby Boomers
5 Ways New Companies Are Capturing the Growing Senior Market
The Baby Boomer generation is social media savvy and has disposable income, making them a desirable customer base.
Icons
These 50 Icons Prove You Can Achieve Greatness at Any Age
How hard you work has much more to do with success than how many years old you are.
Older Workers
There Are More Older Americans in the Workforce Than Ever Before, Pew Says
Instead of enjoying retirement, Americans 65 and older are increasingly participating in the labor force.
Toys; Games
This $100 Lifelike Robotic Companion Cat Is a Toy Made for Seniors
It's the first in Hasbro's line of 'companion' pets for the elderly.
Franchise Players
Why This Man Went From VP to Franchisee
Pat Abernathey believed the Caring Senior Service model so much, he went from the vice president of franchise development to running a franchise himself.
Work Ethic
This 100-Year-Old Woman Works 11-Hour Days and Says She Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way
Talk about work ethic: Felimina Rotundo says she likes working because it 'gives her something to do.'
Mobile Marketing
In With the Old: Mobile Marketing for Seniors
With more seniors owning mobile devices and using social media, brands need to step up their mobile-marketing game.
Seniors
4 Tips on Building Tech Products for Boomers
With senior-tech now a mainstay at the Consumer Electronics Show and spending such products is expected to more than double between 2013 and 2018, entrepreneurs need to ensure their technology addresses this market.