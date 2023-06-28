America's Fastest Growing Sport Could Cost Americans $377 Million in Injuries Pickleball has become increasingly popular among seniors since the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Sam Silverman

Getty Images
Woman hitting backhand shot at net while playing pickleball.

As pickleball rises in popularity, it might come at a cost, according to a new UBS report.

The court game, which has been dubbed the fastest-growing sport in the country, was predicted to cost Americans $377 million in healthcare fees in 2023 due to pickleball-related injuries. Further, the report found that pickleball injuries could account for 5%-10% percent of this year's total unexpected medical costs.

Analysts predicted that 22.3 million people are playing pickleball this year, with seniors making up one-third of "core players," according to the report (obtained by Bloomberg).

RELATED: Pickleball Is Becoming Big Business for Entrepreneurs. Here's How They Are Remaking America's Fastest Growing Sport.

With its popularity among retirees, pickleball-related injuries occur more often in seniors. According to a 2021 study, over 85 percent of pickleball-induced emergency room visits from 2010-2019 occurred in people over 60.

The most common injuries in the sport are strains, sprains, and fractures to the wrists and lower legs.

UBS analysts estimated that pickleball injuries are expected to account for about 67,000 emergency room visits, 366,000 outpatient visits, and nearly 9,000 outpatient surgeries this year alone.

"While we generally think of exercise as positively impacting health outcomes, the 'can-do' attitude of today's seniors can pose a greater risk in other areas such as sports injuries, leading to a greater number of orthopedic procedures," the analysts warned.

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Sports Seniors Retirement News and Trends Business News Injuries

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Costco Cracks Down on Membership Sharing: 'We Don't Feel It's Right'

The wholesaler is now asking for a photo ID with the membership card at checkout.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Science & Technology

This AI-Assisted Productivity Tool Is Just $50 for Life

Get an elite productivity tool for your business for just $50.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Doordash Is Starting an Hourly Pay Option for Drivers — Up to $19.50 an Hour

The delivery app announced a slew of new features on Wednesday, including giving drivers the option between being paid by delivery or being paid a flat rate.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Career

The 12 Best Jobs for Retirees and Seniors

Whether you need to make a bit of extra money or are bored in retirement, discover the best jobs for retirees and seniors in this guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff