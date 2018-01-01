Service Business

Here's a 6-Figure Service Business You Can Start for Under $100
Business Ideas

Stocking shelves in the grocery store looks like a starter job but it is actually a lucrative business.
Kimanzi Constable | 6 min read
Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Automation

Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.
Sam Madden | 4 min read
Apple Faces a Big Dilemma If It Wants to Become a Services Business
Apple

In its current form, Apple is in no way equipped to get in the notoriously tricky enterprise-services game.
Matt Weinberger | 5 min read
In Networking Presentations, Be Very Specific About Products and Services
Entrepreneur Network

Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, explains how you should break down your business to lowest common denominators in presentations.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Orders for Amazon's Home Services Have Grown 20 Percent Each Month
Amazon

With more than 85 million U.S. customers, the company's local service marketplace has seen a healthy expansion.
Reuters | 2 min read
Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie
Franchise Players

Brent and Melissa Windsor relocated to the Arizona desert to provide their new community with window-washing services through the franchise.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read
How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform
Service Business

Amazon is giving small businesses a way to reach customers, but is looking for a particular set of criteria.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Ways Service Companies Can Be Innovative
Service Business

Much public love goes to product companies, but service providers can also be imaginative and exciting.
Zach Cutler | 4 min read
10 Ways to Keep Making Your Clients Happier and Happier
Customer Retention

Research and common sense agree. The least expensive and most effective marketing is retaining the clients you already have.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
Lifestyle

These budding companies can make you feel like a king without ever leaving home.
Sam Colt | 2 min read
