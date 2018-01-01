Service Business
Franchise 500
Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018
Our first-ever ranking of the companies that help franchises thrive.
More From This Topic
Business Ideas
Here's a 6-Figure Service Business You Can Start for Under $100
Stocking shelves in the grocery store looks like a starter job but it is actually a lucrative business.
Automation
Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.
Apple
Apple Faces a Big Dilemma If It Wants to Become a Services Business
In its current form, Apple is in no way equipped to get in the notoriously tricky enterprise-services game.
Entrepreneur Network
In Networking Presentations, Be Very Specific About Products and Services
Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, explains how you should break down your business to lowest common denominators in presentations.
Amazon
Orders for Amazon's Home Services Have Grown 20 Percent Each Month
With more than 85 million U.S. customers, the company's local service marketplace has seen a healthy expansion.
Franchise Players
Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie
Brent and Melissa Windsor relocated to the Arizona desert to provide their new community with window-washing services through the franchise.
Service Business
How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform
Amazon is giving small businesses a way to reach customers, but is looking for a particular set of criteria.
Service Business
5 Ways Service Companies Can Be Innovative
Much public love goes to product companies, but service providers can also be imaginative and exciting.
Customer Retention
10 Ways to Keep Making Your Clients Happier and Happier
Research and common sense agree. The least expensive and most effective marketing is retaining the clients you already have.
Lifestyle
11 Startups That Will Let You Enjoy a Life of Leisure
These budding companies can make you feel like a king without ever leaving home.