Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy
'Sharing Economy' Opportunities Are Out There for Savvy Entrepreneurs Willing to Dare
Opportunities abound for entrepreneurs to create the next Uber or Airbnb. Are you up for the challenge?
More From This Topic
Sharing Economy
What You Can Learn From the Success of the Sharing Economy
Be efficient, trustworthy, innovative and community-centric.
Uber
At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs
Beleaguered Uber was considered the apotheosis of the sharing economy until recently.
News and Trends
We're Trusting Each Other Both More and Less Every Day
We need more transparency, decency and honesty.
Side Hustle
10 New Ideas for Making Money on the Side
There is no better use for spare time than turning it into spare money.
Sharing Economy
What Driving for Lyft Taught Me About Community and the Sharing Economy
Making a human connection is as important as making a living. There is a new economy emerging that combines the two.
freelance economy
This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything
Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
Sharing Economy
3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law
The Department of Commerce has hinted at regulations for on-demand businesses. Here's how to prepare.
Project Grow
This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness
Los Angeles's first 'People Walker' earns $7 a mile making small talk.
Sharing Economy
Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent
Tap into the sharing economy for talent you couldn't otherwise afford. But make sure to approach this decentralized workforce correctly.
Sharing Economy
You'd Be Surprised Who Most Sharing and On-Demand 'Super Users' Are
In a recent survey, Pew Research Center determined who used services such as Uber, Craigslist and Airbnb most frequently.