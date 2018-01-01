Sharing Economy

What You Can Learn From the Success of the Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy

What You Can Learn From the Success of the Sharing Economy

Be efficient, trustworthy, innovative and community-centric.
Derek Miller | 6 min read
At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs
Uber

At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs

Beleaguered Uber was considered the apotheosis of the sharing economy until recently.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
We're Trusting Each Other Both More and Less Every Day
News and Trends

We're Trusting Each Other Both More and Less Every Day

We need more transparency, decency and honesty.
Joe Burton | 5 min read
10 New Ideas for Making Money on the Side
Side Hustle

10 New Ideas for Making Money on the Side

There is no better use for spare time than turning it into spare money.
John Rampton | 6 min read
What Driving for Lyft Taught Me About Community and the Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy

What Driving for Lyft Taught Me About Community and the Sharing Economy

Making a human connection is as important as making a living. There is a new economy emerging that combines the two.
Shayna Smilovitz | 6 min read
This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything
freelance economy

This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything

Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law
Sharing Economy

3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law

The Department of Commerce has hinted at regulations for on-demand businesses. Here's how to prepare.
David Adams | 5 min read
This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness
Project Grow

This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness

Los Angeles's first 'People Walker' earns $7 a mile making small talk.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent
Sharing Economy

Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent

Tap into the sharing economy for talent you couldn't otherwise afford. But make sure to approach this decentralized workforce correctly.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
You'd Be Surprised Who Most Sharing and On-Demand 'Super Users' Are
Sharing Economy

You'd Be Surprised Who Most Sharing and On-Demand 'Super Users' Are

In a recent survey, Pew Research Center determined who used services such as Uber, Craigslist and Airbnb most frequently.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
