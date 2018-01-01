Silicon Valley

How I Navigate Silicon Valley as a Female Entrepreneur

Building a company in the male-dominated tech startup scene can be a challenge.
Meeta Vengapally | 6 min read
Why So Many Entrepreneurs Move to San Francisco -- And How You Can Get the Same Benefits, Wherever You Are
Community building

Being where the action is has its benefits.
Allen Gannett | 5 min read
How the Founder of Modsy and Her Mentor Are Building a 'Power Squad' to Help Women in Business

Shanna Tellerman, the CEO of Modsy, and her mentor, Cindy Padnos of Illuminate Ventures, chat about supporting each other and empowering other women.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
How a $9 Billion Startup Deceived Silicon Valley
Theranos

Author John Carreyrou of 'Bad Blood' -- which documents the rise and fall of Theranos -- explains how Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got away with deception for as long as she did.
8 min read
Distrust of Silicon Valley's Elite Has Opened the Door for Disruptive Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Three key things to keep in mind for entrepreneurs who are ready to seize this opportunity.
Sanjay Arora | 6 min read
Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address
Location

Greater San Francisco isn't overrated, just overpriced. It pays to consider starting up where necessities, from housing to talent, haven't already been bid up to the stratosphere.
Todd Olson | 5 min read
Kumail Nanjiani Talks 'Silicon Valley,' 'The Big Sick' and Dealing With the Fear of Failure
How Success Happens Podcast

In this special episode, we listen in to the hilarious interview Kumail Nanjiani with Entrepreneur.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley
Technology

What the future of tech looks like in Texas and Tennessee.
Victoria Howes | 4 min read
Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.
Relocation

There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Elon Musk Confirms He Was at an Alleged Silicon Valley 'Sex Party' Until 1 a.m. -- But He Says He Thought it Was a Costume Party and Left Early
Elon Musk

His representative said he spent his time there talking about 'technology and building companies.'
Rob Price | 4 min read
Widely known as the technology hub of the United States, Silicon Valley is located in northern California, in close proximity to San Francisco. Named after the silicon used in computer chips, the region is headquarters to thousands of tech companies, startups and manufacturers such as Adobe, Facebook and Google. 
