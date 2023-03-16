Watch Live Today: Keep Your Money Safe During the Bank Failure Panic

Finance expert and entrepreneur Gene Marks will join us for a special livestream discussion on the impact of the recent bank failures on your personal and business assets.

Finance expert and entrepreneur Gene Marks will join us for a special livestream discussion on the impact of the recent bank failures on your personal and business assets. The event will begin at 2:00 PM EST

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn & Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer. Our livestream will be shown in its entirety on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter

What time does the livestream start?

Time: 2:00 PM EST

2:00 PM EST

Why should I watch the livestream?

Gene Marks is an author, CPA, business owner, and national business columnist for The Hill, The Guardian, Entrepreneur, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other well-known outlets. He will expertly break down the recent bank failures and what they mean for entrepreneurs. In this informative session, you'll learn about the steps you can take to protect yourself and your business.

