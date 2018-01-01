Siri
Cybersecurity
The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.
The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
Siri is a built-in intelligence assistant that's part of some Apple products. The program can help you schedule reminders or assist you in texting, but can also do fun things like tell you exactly what planes are flying above your location. With more recent Apple products you can go entirely hands-free by simply saying, "Hey, Siri."