Apple Reportedly Planning to Release a Siri Speaker
Apple Reportedly Planning to Release a Siri Speaker

A standalone Siri speaker would help Apple better compete against the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo, according to Bloomberg. Look for it at WWDC next week.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Steve Jobs Wanted Jeff Goldblum as 'The Voice of Apple'
Steve Jobs Wanted Jeff Goldblum as 'The Voice of Apple'

If things had turned out differently, the Hollywood actor might have added another role to his long list of credits: the voice of Siri.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Apple's Siri Speaker Could Be the 'One More Thing' at WWDC
Apple's Siri Speaker Could Be the 'One More Thing' at WWDC

It promises to sound better than the Amazon Echo for a higher price.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
10 Crazy Tidbits About the First Voice of Apple's Siri
10 Crazy Tidbits About the First Voice of Apple's Siri

Susan Bennett didn't know her voice was being used to personify the digital assistant until Apple introduced it to the public.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms

At two Aloft Hotels, you can change your room's temperature, lighting and music by yelling at Siri.
David Murphy | 2 min read
Apple Enhances Siri, But Company Still Trails in Artificial Intelligence Race
Apple Enhances Siri, But Company Still Trails in Artificial Intelligence Race

The winner of the assistant wars might able to take a cut of purchases made on its platform and also steer users toward its products and those of its allies.
Reuters | 4 min read
The FAA Wants to Fine Amazon $350,000 for a Hazardous Package -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
The FAA Wants to Fine Amazon $350,000 for a Hazardous Package -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Snapchat will start placing ads between friends' stories.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Apple Expected to Showcase New Powers for Siri at Developer Event
Apple Expected to Showcase New Powers for Siri at Developer Event

The tech giant hopes to expand Siri's capabilities well beyond Apple apps and searching the web. An example might be to allow the personal assistant to book a ride through a ride-hailing app listed in Apple's App Store.
Reuters | 2 min read
Should You Worry About Voice Search?
Should You Worry About Voice Search?

With more people speaking into their devices, businesses need to rethink their websites.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
Report: Apple Settles Siri Suit for $25 Million
Report: Apple Settles Siri Suit for $25 Million

The lawsuit says Siri was developed by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Don Reisinger | 1 min read
Siri is a built-in intelligence assistant that's part of some Apple products. The program can help you schedule reminders or assist you in texting, but can also do fun things like tell you exactly what planes are flying above your location. With more recent Apple products you can go entirely hands-free by simply saying, "Hey, Siri." 
