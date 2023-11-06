Apple's digital assistant Siri can help provide suggestions or answer queries, but it doesn't always get everything right.

For a time, that included the pronunciation of "Barbra Streisand." The 81-year-old American singer and actress told the BBC that she had to call up Apple CEO Tim Cook to set the record straight.

"My name isn't spelled with a 'Z'," Streisand informed the outlet. "It's Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?"

Streisand's memoir My Name Is Barbra, which will be released on Tuesday, became a No. 1 bestseller earlier this year when it became available for pre-order, according to CNN.

Born Barbara Joan Streisand, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner, dropped the extra "a" to "be unique" but not "too false," per Portland Center Stage.

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

Fortunately, Cook was receptive to Streisand's request. The CEO was "so lovely" and had Siri alter the pronunciation, she told the BBC, adding, "I guess that's one perk of fame!"

Another perk? Streisand's net worth, which sits at approximately $430 million, per Forbes.