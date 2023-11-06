Siri Kept Mispronouncing a 'Simple' Name — Until This Celebrity Called Apple CEO Tim Cook to Complain Fortunately, Cook was receptive to the request.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • EGOT winner Barbra Streisand claimed Siri kept using a "Z" sound for her surname.
  • The 81-year-old entertainer's memoir "My Name Is Barbra" will be released on Tuesday.

Apple's digital assistant Siri can help provide suggestions or answer queries, but it doesn't always get everything right.

For a time, that included the pronunciation of "Barbra Streisand." The 81-year-old American singer and actress told the BBC that she had to call up Apple CEO Tim Cook to set the record straight.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Apple CEO Tim Cook | Entrepreneur

"My name isn't spelled with a 'Z'," Streisand informed the outlet. "It's Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?"

Streisand's memoir My Name Is Barbra, which will be released on Tuesday, became a No. 1 bestseller earlier this year when it became available for pre-order, according to CNN.

Born Barbara Joan Streisand, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner, dropped the extra "a" to "be unique" but not "too false," per Portland Center Stage.

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

Related: 5 Ways Siri Helps Me to Be More Focused and Productive

Fortunately, Cook was receptive to Streisand's request. The CEO was "so lovely" and had Siri alter the pronunciation, she told the BBC, adding, "I guess that's one perk of fame!"

Another perk? Streisand's net worth, which sits at approximately $430 million, per Forbes.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Apple Siri News and Trends Tim Cook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Personal Chef Charged With Murder After 3 People Died of Mushroom Poisoning at a Private Lunch

The incident happened in July in Leongatha, Australia.

By Emily Rella
Productivity

Save $40 on This Top DIY Tool Through November 9

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for just $60.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

76% of Teens Say They're 'Likely' to Start a Business — and Many of Them Cite This Polarizing Reason

The next generation is interested in entrepreneurship — but some might question their source of inspiration.

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

He Got 450,000 Newsletter Subscribers by Sharing 'Nice News' — Here's How

Inside the strategy that turned positive news into Nice News, a positively growing newsletter business.

By Jason Feifer
Branding

Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | November 14: Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers

Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

'Be Delusional About Your Dreams': How This Entrepreneur Caught the Attention of Nike.

Charlie Rocket joins the Jeff Fenter Podcast to talk about his journey to self-made success.

By Jeff Fenster