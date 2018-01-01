Smart Home
Internet of Things
There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List
Seemingly innocuous "connected" gifts including teddy bears and vacuum cleaners give hackers a cyber-open door to you home.
Smart Home
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.
Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
Seniors
Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs
Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
Internet of Things
25 Innovative IoT Companies and Products You Need to Know
The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
Internet of Things
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Roomba
Roomba Is Mapping Your House to Make IoT Gadgets Smarter
With your permission, iRobot may sell maps of your home to third-party companies working on smart home devices.
Robotics
How to Be a Winner in the Consumer Robotics Revolution
These devices are coming to a home near you, maybe your home. And that's not science fiction. How can your business get in on this?
Smart Home
The Next Big Opportunity for Tech Entrepreneurs? 'Smart' Homes
"Smart" homes these days means safe homes, in terms of security and health. The IoT opportunities are out there. Are you game?
Crowdfunding
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
Amazon Echo
I Hated the Amazon Echo But Decided to Give It a Second Chance -- Here's What Happened
The voice-activated speaker failed to impress on my first pass. Here are some observations after giving it another go.