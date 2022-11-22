Save 25 Percent off This Top-Rated Smart Lock

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While most entrepreneurs are concerned to some degree about cybersecurity these days, don't overlook your physical security, too. Your health and safety are something to be thankful for this year and you want to keep them in the good shape that they're in. Fortunately, we're thankful for great deals this year and we're making it more affordable for you to invest in a little security.

For a limited time, we're releasing Thankful Deals for Black Friday prices ahead of the big sales holiday. One of those is the #1 rated smart lock, the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock.

This clever lock works on any door with a deadbolt, transforming it almost immediately into a smart lock that gives you extra security and control over your home and office. You can install it in as little as ten minutes using just a screwdriver, and then you can immediately take advantage of all the cool features.

If you're ever carrying too much, Aegis offers an auto-unlock and auto-lock function so you don't have to fumble for your keys. You can also easily create passcodes for guests or for yourself and manage them seamlessly in the companion app. If you'd like, you can make some temporary for guests, tenants, or service providers, or keep more permanent ones for family and friends. Everything remains completely secure thanks to Aegis's bank-grade AES-128 advanced encryption.

With the app, you can also unlock or lock your door from anywhere, at any time, or share instant lock access with people as they get to your door. In the event of an attempted break-in, Aegis triggers an automatic siren and notifies you immediately. It even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

We're thankful for this deal, that's for sure, and you will be too! While supplies last, you can get the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock at a Black Friday price of just $89.99 (reg. $119).

Prices are subject to change.