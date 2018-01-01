Social Media Tips

Wise Up: How Executives Can Avoid Becoming Just Another Social Media Fail
Social Media

Wise Up: How Executives Can Avoid Becoming Just Another Social Media Fail

Here's how you can save yourself from appearing on the ever-growing list of social media fails.
Emile Lee | 6 min read
You Can't Treat Social Media as an Add-on or Afterthought
Social Media Marketing

You Can't Treat Social Media as an Add-on or Afterthought

Here are three ways to help -- not hurt -- your brand on social media.
Brendan Gahan | 5 min read
Klout Is Shutting Down, but Here Are 5 Social Media Tools You Can Use to Replace It
Social Media

Klout Is Shutting Down, but Here Are 5 Social Media Tools You Can Use to Replace It

The popular social scoring tool is closing shop, so here are some other options for those who care about online influence.
Rachel Perlmutter | 4 min read
3 Tricks to Become an Instagram Influencer
Instagram

3 Tricks to Become an Instagram Influencer

Follow these tips from some of the top models on Instagram.
James Shamsi | 6 min read
How Do Your Social Media Habits Compare to the Average Person's?
Social Media

How Do Your Social Media Habits Compare to the Average Person's?

The average person spends over five years of his or her life on social media. And the time teens spend will blow your mind.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
What to Post on Each Social Media Platform: The Complete Guide to Optimizing Your Social Content
Social Media

What to Post on Each Social Media Platform: The Complete Guide to Optimizing Your Social Content

Different platforms require different content. Here's the run down.
Alfred Lua | 9 min read
Tai Lopez Reveals the Secrets He Used to Make Millions From Social Media
Social Media Marketing

Tai Lopez Reveals the Secrets He Used to Make Millions From Social Media

It's easier than you think to transform your social media profile into a lucrative business.
The Oracles | 7 min read
7 Tips for Service-Based Business Owners to Crush it on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

7 Tips for Service-Based Business Owners to Crush it on Social Media

Kelsey Humphreys chats with Jasmine Star about her journey and her advice on how service-based business owners to build a winning personal brand using social media
Kelsey Humphreys | 9 min read
6 Keys to Successfully Growing Your Instagram Account
Instagram

6 Keys to Successfully Growing Your Instagram Account

Here's how to get more followers and better engagement.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
How Much Should You Really Be Spending on Influencer Marketing?
Influencer Marketing

How Much Should You Really Be Spending on Influencer Marketing?

Between 1 to 25 percent of your marketing budget is the broad rule of thumb.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
