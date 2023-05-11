Here are five great benefits I've enjoyed after just one month of being verified on Instagram.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have an Instagram account, you've probably always dreamed of having a blue checkmark next to your name. There's just something about it that lets people know that you're important.

I recently got verified on Instagram, and to be honest, the chase was more exciting than the catch. But over the past four weeks, I've noticed some amazing benefits from being verified on Instagram that I was not expecting.

Here are the top five benefits I noticed and gained from being verified on Instagram.

Related: Want to Get Verified on Instagram? Don't Fall For These 3 Verification Scams

Benefit #1: It makes it easier to hold up/increase prices

I always encourage business prospects to follow me on social media within my sales process. I specifically like sending people to LinkedIn and Instagram. I love sending prospects to my social media accounts because my personal branding does all of the heavy lifting for me. I set up those accounts so it will leave people eager to attend future meetings and buy.

Prospects being more eager to purchase from me made it easier to increase my prices and charge exactly what I'm worth.

I could still do this without being verified, but the blue badge beside my name made me feel more confident asking for what I'm worth.

Benefit #2: High-profile accounts follow you back

I follow a couple of well-known public figures on social media. This includes athletes, entrepreneurs, journalists and everything else in between. I specifically like reading people's posts and watching their stories. When a verified account likes a post or watches someone's stories, it stands out significantly.

This is enough to cause the high-profile account I'm following to check out my page and eventually follow me back. I noticed this benefit by accident after four high-profile verified accounts followed me back out of the blue within the span of a week.

This could be very valuable for networking.

Related: Trying to Get Verified on Social Media? Here's What You Need to Know.

Benefit #3: Increased credibility and authority

I already had enough credibility on my Instagram account without having the blue checkmark next to my name. I built this credibility through the accumulated press, showcasing my accomplishments and customer case studies. However, having the blue check next to my name was the icing on the cake and helped put everything together. The blue check has a way of causing others to perceive you as someone with both credibility and authority.

Benefit #4: It's easier to close on high-profile individuals

I recently attended an event where a high-profile, motivational speaker was talking on stage. Halfway through his talk, I got the idea to approach him afterward and offered to help him write his book. At the end of the event, I managed to cross paths with him and speak with him for a bit. At the right moment, I presented my offer of helping him write his book. He was slightly interested, but his interest took off once I showed him my Instagram account and the book I was writing.

Once he saw my page, his excitement went through the roof, and I got a meeting booked through his assistant the next day.

Related: How I Got Verified on Instagram Without Being Famous | Entrepreneur

Benefit #5: Reduced flakes and no-shows

Not only have I noticed this within business, but I have also noticed it within dating — the amount of flakes and no-shows I receive has gone down. I'm unsure if this directly correlates to getting verified on Instagram, but I have noticed that people have started to value me and my time more seriously.

It is a great way to decrease your flakes and no-shows dramatically. Being verified is just the icing on the cake that indicates that you're in demand.

In reality, being verified on Instagram means nothing. When I first got the blue checkmark, I honestly felt so empty. But when you combine the blue badge with your purpose, it does something to your self-esteem. It can make you feel like you're already a rockstar or you already have a million or billion-dollar business.

Now, you don't want this to go to your head to where you're living delusionally, but I noticed it helps with pushing harder to reach your dreams and reassuring you that you can do hard things.

If you think getting verified on Instagram will be worth it, I'd highly recommend attempting it. You'd be surprised at the opportunities it brings and the doors it opens up.