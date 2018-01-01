Solutions

This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers
Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Women Can Rebound From a Huge Work Mistake

You're human -- mistakes happen.
Career Contessa | 5 min read
Complaining Is Lethal for Your Productivity and Your Business
When something goes wrong, be sure to speak up just as soon as you have a solution to offer.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Collaboration Works Best With Diverse Collaborators
Like-minded people can solve a problem quickly, but people with different skills and viewpoints are likely to create an entirely new solution.
Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
5 Simple Steps to The Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Brevity, solutions, stories, but above all listening, will see you closing more, larger deals.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
Use This Trick to Quickly Come Up With 10 Great Business Ideas
Gather everyone you know, and let the idea flow begin.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
You Can Boost Your Creativity by Imagining You're Someone Else
Break out of a rut by giving another persona a try.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taking the Easy Way Can Be The Best Method for Getting Ahead
If you can get the same results with less work, that's called efficient.
Melissa Chu | 7 min read
5 Steps to Handle Any Unforeseen Challenge
Stay calm, stay focused on the big picture and keep everybody in the loop. Then nothing can devastate you.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
We Interviewed Barbara Corcoran Live -- You Told Us What to Ask Her
The 'Shark Tank' star discussed creative ways entrepreneurs can be more resourceful.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
