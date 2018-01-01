Sony

Sony Made a Walkman for 'Final Fantasy XV' Fans
Sony

Sony Made a Walkman for 'Final Fantasy XV' Fans

It'll match your FFXV-branded Audi.
Steve Dent | 1 min read
Sony Unveils New Versions of PlayStation 4
Sony

Sony Unveils New Versions of PlayStation 4

Netflix is set to launch a new app when the console launches with 600 hours of 4K content, including its hit crime series Narcos, and Google's YouTube unit is also planning an app for PS 4 Pro.
Reuters | 2 min read
When and Where to Livestream Today's Big Apple Launch Event
Technology

When and Where to Livestream Today's Big Apple Launch Event

Here's how to get the real-time scoop on Apple's product announcements, including the rumored iPhone 7.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Sony Invests In U.S. Startup in Bid to Build Up AI as a Key Business Pillar
Sony

Sony Invests In U.S. Startup in Bid to Build Up AI as a Key Business Pillar

The move comes a time when major technology companies such as Facebook, Apple and Google are spending aggressively on AI ventures.
Reuters | 2 min read
Sony PlayStation VR to Launch Globally in October, Priced at $399
Virtual Reality

Sony PlayStation VR to Launch Globally in October, Priced at $399

'We firmly believe getting the price right is crucial to driving consumer adoption of any new technology,' head of gaming division says.
Reuters | 2 min read
Sony Wants Your Advice About its New Prototypes
Technology

Sony Wants Your Advice About its New Prototypes

It's the premise behind a new R&D initiative called Future Lab Program
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You
Movies

Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You

This will either be a huge thumbs up or a major frowny face.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference
Video Games

Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference

The video-game titans vied for attention ahead of the industry's annual conference, offering sneak peeks at their latest games.
Reuters | 1 min read
4 Essentials to Secure Your Business Even From State-Sponsored Online Threats
Cybersecurity

4 Essentials to Secure Your Business Even From State-Sponsored Online Threats

Malicious foreign governments are a potent threat but every business can afford to harden their systems against cyber attack.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'
Product Placement

Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'

Hacked emails show that product placement in a Bond film isn't easy.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
