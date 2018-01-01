Speaking

Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips
Speaking

Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips

Command, convince and convert the audience the next time you speak.
Dustin Mathews | 4 min read
Do Us All a Favor and Stop Saying These Words Around the Office
Communication

Do Us All a Favor and Stop Saying These Words Around the Office

It's time to lose these phrases from your vocab.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures
Self-Publishing

7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures

If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
10 Words You're Probably Using Wrong -- and What to Say Instead
Communication

10 Words You're Probably Using Wrong -- and What to Say Instead

To save yourself some embarrassment, here are the definitions of 10 tricky word pairs.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling
Presentations

4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling

Learn how to overcome fears of public speaking and over-selling-no matter the presentation.
Dustin Mathews | 5 min read
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
Public Speaking

10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements

Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Rocco Baldassarre | 6 min read
3 Secrets to Mastering the Art of Public Speaking
Public Speaking

3 Secrets to Mastering the Art of Public Speaking

Learn to read the cues from the audience and adjust accordingly.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
10 Timeless Tips for Giving Effective Presentations
Public Speaking

10 Timeless Tips for Giving Effective Presentations

Because public speaking shouldn't be scarier than death.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
How to Get Paid As a Speaker
Public Speaking

How to Get Paid As a Speaker

Why not set yourself up to get paid to share what you know?
Wendy Keller | 5 min read
How to Market Yourself as a Speaker
Public Speaking

How to Market Yourself as a Speaker

It's going to take more than a wish and a vision board to transform yourself into a successful paid speaker.
Wendy Keller | 3 min read
