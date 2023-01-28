Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The ability to speak publicly is a skill that everyone can use. From coaches to entrepreneurs and writers, anyone who wants to get out into the world to market what they do needs to be an effective speaker.

This article will discuss five ways to become a better public speaker — five methods for sharpening your raw talents to morph into a more effective communicator overall.

1. Practice in different environments

This tip comes from an exercise that musicians sometimes use while practicing.

The idea is to see if you can replicate your performance no matter where you are. As a speaker, you will encounter all kinds of scenarios and audiences. You have surely had distractions around you, being in front of people with different interests, being under different lighting and noise conditions and more.

Practicing speaking in different environments will force you to get comfortable performing under all circumstances. Without the crutch of your favorite environment, you have to remember your lines and recall cues completely on your own.

2. Produce different kinds of 'speaking' content

Another tip for becoming a more well-rounded speaker is to produce a variety of speaking content. Speakers don't always have to stand on a stage and talk to live audiences.

I create speaking content across many channels — from my website and blog to YouTube and my podcast series. I distribute audio and video recordings of my speeches to my clients and promote them on my social channels. I go live on Facebook and other platforms to speak directly to my audiences that way. You can do the same.

This variety isn't by accident. Producing these different types of content in the digital space allows individuals to sharpen their speaking skills and reach larger audiences than they could in person.

3. Get active on audio platforms

Here's a speaking tip that doesn't involve performing as much as learning from what others are already doing: Get active on professional audio platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces to meet with like-minded individuals and discuss relevant topics.

Doing this lets you compare notes with industry counterparts while working on your speaking skills. You will endeavor to communicate with other business leaders and coaches from around the world and all different walks of life.

4. Take every opportunity to speak

Speak to a group at every available opportunity. I used to wonder how I could speak to an audience when the professional invitations dried up for a bit, and the answer was local service groups.

Toastmasters International, Rotary International, Lions Clubs International and the Freemasons are all great examples of the types of organizations that not only perform good works for their local communities but also welcome speakers and presenters to deliver valuable information to their members.

I find chapters of these groups in many cities and towns that I visit. Having these groups near me allows me to cut down on my travel time and simply makes it more convenient to continue practicing speaking skills while also putting my abilities to good use for my community.

Not only will this help you with your skills at public speaking, but it's a rewarding experience as well.

5. Work with a speaking coach

Finally, every speaker-in-training could benefit from working with a speaking coach or mentor. These professionals provide their clients with professional tips and feedback on everything from the words they're using to how they're delivering them to audiences.

Some speakers wonder why they can't just rely on their friends and families to provide them with honest feedback, and there are some good reasons for not doing that. Family and friends are kind, but that's exactly the problem. Speakers need the unrelenting honesty of professional coaches if they truly want to leave their bad habits behind and become stronger.

I hired a professional speaking coach to improve my skills, and I can attest that it pays dividends every single day in my career.

Communication is everything to professionals

Whether it's in the world of business, non-profits or coaching, speaking effectively is vital to success. Communication means everything to professionals, and those who can't tell others what they do and what they're about can't expect to get their visions too far off the ground.

I followed these five actionable tips for becoming a better speaker, and I came out on the other side as a communicator that I never even thought possible. You will do the same.