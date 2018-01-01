Spotify
3 Things To Know
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
More From This Topic
Contracts
Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore
With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Spotify
Spotify Is in Advanced Talks to Buy SoundCloud
SoundCloud's founders and investors were exploring strategic options for the company, including a sale, that could value it at $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in July.
Apple
Apple to Spotify: We're Not Giving You Special Treatment
Spotify will have to stop trying to circumvent in-app purchases if it wants its updates to make it through the App Store review process.
Apple
Spotify Hits Out at Apple After Updated App for iPhones Rejected
The two companies have gone head to head in the battle for music streaming customers since Apple Music was launched in more than 100 countries last year.
Spotify
Spotify Says Growth Has Quickened Since Apple Music's Launch
Spotify now boasts of having close to 100 million users in more than 59 markets, despite increasing competition and, so far, a lack of profits.
Spotify
Spotify Raises $1 Billion in Convertible Debt
The streaming service is facing increasing competition from Apple, Pandora, SoundCloud and Tidal.
Spotify
Spotify Is Launching Its Video Service This Week
Users of Apple's iOS will have to wait.
Spotify
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015
Cue the GIFS for 'Hotline Bling.'
Music Industry
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
Innovation
Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.
The Sync Project wants to use songs to improve your health. But first it has to come to market.