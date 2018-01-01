Spotify

Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore
Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore

With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Adam Levy | 5 min read
Spotify Is in Advanced Talks to Buy SoundCloud
Spotify Is in Advanced Talks to Buy SoundCloud

SoundCloud's founders and investors were exploring strategic options for the company, including a sale, that could value it at $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in July.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple to Spotify: We're Not Giving You Special Treatment
Apple to Spotify: We're Not Giving You Special Treatment

Spotify will have to stop trying to circumvent in-app purchases if it wants its updates to make it through the App Store review process.
David Murphy | 4 min read
Spotify Hits Out at Apple After Updated App for iPhones Rejected
Spotify Hits Out at Apple After Updated App for iPhones Rejected

The two companies have gone head to head in the battle for music streaming customers since Apple Music was launched in more than 100 countries last year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Spotify Says Growth Has Quickened Since Apple Music's Launch
Spotify Says Growth Has Quickened Since Apple Music's Launch

Spotify now boasts of having close to 100 million users in more than 59 markets, despite increasing competition and, so far, a lack of profits.
Reuters | 4 min read
Spotify Raises $1 Billion in Convertible Debt
Spotify Raises $1 Billion in Convertible Debt

The streaming service is facing increasing competition from Apple, Pandora, SoundCloud and Tidal.
Reuters | 1 min read
Spotify Is Launching Its Video Service This Week
Spotify Is Launching Its Video Service This Week

Users of Apple's iOS will have to wait.
James Trew | 2 min read
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015

Cue the GIFS for 'Hotline Bling.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music

The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.
Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.

The Sync Project wants to use songs to improve your health. But first it has to come to market.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
