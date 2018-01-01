Startup

Raising Capital

8 Smart Things to Do When You Find Your Capital Isn't Enough

Ever hear how the founders of Airbnb sold 'Obama O's' and 'Cap'n McCain's' fictitious cereals to help fund their startup?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Ready for Anything

Greentown Labs Gives Green Energy Startups the Green Light

This incubator helps green energy companies avoid going into the red.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Cybersecurity

Meet the Cybersecurity Startup That's Caught the Eye of Google's Eric Schmidt

Want to stop cyber attacks? Think like a hacker.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Genetic Testing

Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive

The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
Startup

Why Core Values Drive Business

Our experts explain how their company's values connect them to customers and their communities.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Co-founders

The Critical Process of Identifying the Right Co-Founder

There's no easy formula for success and sometimes only time will tell if a business leader has made a good choice.
Ximena N. Larkin | 6 min read
Ask Entrepreneur

Choose the Right Incubator for Your Startup

Our expert explains what factors should go into your decision.
Jason Johnson
Customer Service

How Budget-Conscious Startups Can Put Customers on a Pedestal

The co-founder of a men's fashion site says it's possible for startups to deliver world-class service on a stringent budget.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Content Marketing

You're No Little Fish: Stand Out by Dominating Content Marketing

Using content is cheaper and more effective than traditional advertising. Here are three things your strategy should entail.
Eric Siu | 4 min read
Project Grow

10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Needs to Watch

Whether it's a heartwarming adventure, irreverent comedy or thought-provoking documentary, these films can inspire and motivate a weary business owner.
John Rampton | 6 min read
