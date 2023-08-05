This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

Harnessing and turning the very cause of pollution we fall prey to into a medium of eco-friendly packaging, Dharaksha is working towards providing sustainable and economical solutions at scale.

CEO Arpit Dhupar and CGO Anand Bodh got the idea for a start-up when the former's nephew created a childhoodreminiscent drawing of a typical landscape. However, the sky depicted in the painting was in shades of grey. "This observation served as a wake-up call, highlighting the severity of the environmental situation and instilling a strong desire within the team to take action," shares Dhupar.

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon.

In 2020, the team decided to identify solutions for the problem of stubble burning through biotechnology. However, they encountered unforeseen challenges as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, including travel bans and various obstacles. The first plant was established in Faridabad.

Consequently, the expected timeline for their efforts, which would typically take 1-1.5 years, was significantly extended, and execution took close to 2 years.

The team started the first phase of production of the product, marking the commencement of the commercialization phase in 2022.

Currently, Dharaksha is actively engaged in discussions with renowned companies.

What is the Dharaksha tech?