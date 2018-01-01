Startup Finance

What to Do When Customers Don't Pay
What to Do When Customers Don't Pay

Protect yourself.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands
This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands

Captive insurance companies have saved some firms millions in premiums and taxes.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors

They're out there -- but you'll need to look hard.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Meet the VC Fund Helping Startups in Underserved Communities Grow
Meet the VC Fund Helping Startups in Underserved Communities Grow

A venture fund invests serious cash on startups in underserved communities.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
