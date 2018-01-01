Startup Financing
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
