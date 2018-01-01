Startup Profiles
Startup Profiles
How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry
Printing piles and piles of Bill Gates' and Steve Ballmer's emails in the early 2000's led to this business idea.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
How to Bootstrap Your Business
Starting up a business is a full-time job. So how do you manage it when you already have a full-time job? Here's how a few entrepreneurs juggled both to payoff.
Starting a Business
Snowboard Upstarts Break New Ground
The snowboarding industry is on fire, as evidenced by these two newcomers proving it with their own spin.
Starting a Business
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Starting a Business
How to Become Your Own Boss
The creators of natural sleep aid Dream Water share how they ditched corporate life and gained national success.
Starting a Business
How a Craftsman Turned His Handiwork into a Cutting-Edge Business
He was definitely cut out for this business: Quintin Middleton shows off his chops with high-quality culinary cutware.
Project Grow
How to Start a Business in a Recession
Economic cycles come and go, but businesses must thrive in good times and bad. Fat Straws Bubble Tea's Terry Pham launched during a recession and survived two downturns. Learn how Pham and other entrepreneurs made a go of it in tough times.
Starting a Business
An Entrepreneur With a Cheeky Message and a Social Conscience
Sir Richard's delivers free condoms to developing nations, trading on the buy one, give one away model made famous by TOMS shoes.
Marketing
Building a (Nearly) Million-Dollar Brand on a Startup Budget
How Perky Jerky has taken its caffeine-infused recipe to the masses.