Supply Chain Management
3 Things To Know
Google Creates an AI That Sounds Human and Ford Suspends F-150 Production. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Supply Chain Management
The 4 Main Supply Options for Ecommerce: Which Is Right for You?
Don't open your online shop without being sure where and how to get your supply.
Internet of Things
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Predictive Analytics
How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights
Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
Samsung
Samsung Trips on Quality Control in a Rush to Beat Apple
The company recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States after finding its batteries were prone to ignite.
Customer Experience
A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping
The more retailers can learn about why products get returned, the more they can do to prevent them.
Target
Target to Get Tough With Vendors to Speed Up Its Supply Chain
"These steps are a key part of becoming more reliable," COO said.
Ecommerce
4 Tips for Breaking Into an Industry You Know Nothing About
How this couple successfully founded an ecommerce startup without knowing the first thing about high-end retail.
Product Returns
3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data
Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
Supply Chain Management
4 Ways to Make Your Supply Chain 'Clean' and Keep It That Way
Child labor? Sweatshops? Make sure your suppliers treat their employees and the environment right.
Ecommerce
This 29-Year Old Tailor Is Relentlessly Working to Overhaul the Menswear Fashion Industry
Combat Gent founder Vishaal Melwani is proving that high fashion and high tech don't have to mean high prices.