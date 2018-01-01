Supply Chain Management

Supply Chain Management

The 4 Main Supply Options for Ecommerce: Which Is Right for You?

Don't open your online shop without being sure where and how to get your supply.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Internet of Things

9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Nathan Sinnott | 7 min read
Predictive Analytics

How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights

Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
Samsung

Samsung Trips on Quality Control in a Rush to Beat Apple

The company recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States after finding its batteries were prone to ignite.
Reuters | 4 min read
Customer Experience

A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping

The more retailers can learn about why products get returned, the more they can do to prevent them.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
Target

Target to Get Tough With Vendors to Speed Up Its Supply Chain

"These steps are a key part of becoming more reliable," COO said.
Reuters | 5 min read
Ecommerce

4 Tips for Breaking Into an Industry You Know Nothing About

How this couple successfully founded an ecommerce startup without knowing the first thing about high-end retail.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Product Returns

3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data

Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
Peter Sobotta | 5 min read
Supply Chain Management

4 Ways to Make Your Supply Chain 'Clean' and Keep It That Way

Child labor? Sweatshops? Make sure your suppliers treat their employees and the environment right.
Scott Tannen | 5 min read
Ecommerce

This 29-Year Old Tailor Is Relentlessly Working to Overhaul the Menswear Fashion Industry

Combat Gent founder Vishaal Melwani is proving that high fashion and high tech don't have to mean high prices.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
