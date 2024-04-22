Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

When TranspRight, a Dubai-based sustainable logistics platform, launched in 2021, it did so with a straightforward mission: to introduce cost-effective methods that would reduce carbon emissions within the UAE's logistics ecosystem. And in the time that has passed since then, the global conversations surrounding sustainability within the logistics industry have only picked up steam. Take, for example, how in January 2023, at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, the global logistics sector was presented with a brand new guide that could help better quantify the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the industry, and support its overall efforts towards achieving net-zero emissions.

For TranspRight founder and CEO Ahmad Al Falasi, such shifts in the mindset of the industry at large has only strengthened the vision with which he launched his startup in the first place. "At TranspRight, we tackle the logistics industry's carbon footprint issue, inspired by the urgent need for environmental sustainability and efficiency in global supply chains," Al Falasi says. "Our platform uniquely integrates real-time carbon footprint tracking with a value-sharing model, promoting sustainability alongside profitability. As the founder and CEO, my role encompasses strategic direction, partnership development, and overseeing the execution of our mission to revolutionize logistics with sustainability at its core."

Indeed, TranspRight's focus on logistical sustainability has resulted in a model where it smartly connects transport tenders with loading capacities, which, in turn, leads to cost optimization and carbon emission reduction for shippers and carriers. Through carbon emission tracking, the platform thus aims to optimize cargo deliveries in an inexpensive, efficient, and fast manner.

Related: Startup Spotlight: Hong Kong-Based ViAct Is On A Mission To Create A Safer Work Environment In Risk-Prone Industries

Source: TranspRight

"Our model blends transaction fees, premium subscriptions, and carbon credit trading, focusing on profitability while incentivizing eco-friendly practices," Al Falasi adds. "And while innovation is vital for our success, maintaining a human connection is equally important. We ensure this through personalized customer service and community engagement initiatives that reinforce our commitment to sustainable logistics."

Given TranspRight's aim to create a more sustainable supply chain and logistics ecosystem in the UAE and wider region, Al Falasi says that being headquartered in an innovation hub like Dubai has proved to be vital in the startup's growth trajectory. "We're in an early growth phase, with significant partnerships in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, focusing on scaling operations, and exploring funding opportunities to support our expansion, and enhance our platform's capabilities," Al Falasi says. "Operating in Dubai has offered us access to a vibrant startup ecosystem and supportive policies for green businesses. And while navigating the competitive landscape has certainly been a challenge, there have also been a number of benefits for us including strategic location advantages and strong governmental support for innovation."

As Al Falasi and his team now focus on creating a larger ripple effect within the regional logistics landscape, the startup has found just the right ally in its quest for future success- the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program. "The MBRIF program aligns with our goals for innovation and sustainability, offering valuable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, and these will be crucial for our next growth stage." Al Falasi concludes.

Related: Startup Spotlight: UAE-Based Oscar Is Helping Businesses Attain Supply Chain Sustainability In Their Journeys Towards Net-Zero