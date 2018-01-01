Support

3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need
Support

3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need

What to do when you don't know what to do.
Natalie MacNeil | 2 min read
10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick
Habits

10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick

Better habits start with understanding why we want to change and what we stand to gain.
Ric Kelly | 10 min read
The Startup Studio Effect: How Hollywood's Movie Model Applies to the Startup World
startup studio

The Startup Studio Effect: How Hollywood's Movie Model Applies to the Startup World

It's not that startup studios are better than accelerators; it's simply that accelerators leave a lot of opportunities on the table.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
3 Guidelines for Creating a Support Group That Will Push You to the Next Level
Ready for Anything

3 Guidelines for Creating a Support Group That Will Push You to the Next Level

A mastermind with the right people can do incredible things for your personal and professional lives.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
From Losing Weight to Proposing, Here Are 7 Unexpected Ways People Used Twitter
Twitter

From Losing Weight to Proposing, Here Are 7 Unexpected Ways People Used Twitter

Get a tissue -- some of these stories may have you tearing up.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Be Known for Not Skimping on Customer Service
Ready for Anything

Be Known for Not Skimping on Customer Service

Overseas' call centers are cheap. Replacing disappointed customers is expensive.
David Inns | 4 min read
3 Ways Psychotherapy Can Make An Entrepreneur Limitless
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways Psychotherapy Can Make An Entrepreneur Limitless

Therapy allows entrepreneurs insight into what does not work and the tools to make the necessary changes.
Vineel Maharaj | 5 min read
Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership
Love

Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership

As President, Ronald Reagan reshaped American government and politics. He always said he could not have done it without his Nancy.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
5 Secrets That Will Keep You Going When the Going Gets Rough
Motivation

5 Secrets That Will Keep You Going When the Going Gets Rough

Fake it 'till you make it. Take baby steps. You have more support than you think. Keep on truckin'.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
10 Organizations That Provide Support for Entrepreneurs
Resources

10 Organizations That Provide Support for Entrepreneurs

There is definitely value to be gained from being a part of the right organizations, and it's something every entrepreneur should be considering.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
