Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup
Starting a Business

Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup

A new book from the author of 'The Art of Nonconformity' asks: What if today was your last day of working for someone other than yourself? He spoke at SXSW.
Bryan Keplesky
Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem
Starting a Business

Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem

Here are the key factors for building an entrepreneurship community in your town.
Bryan Keplesky
Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012
Technology

Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012

Serial entrepreneur and Startup America CEO Scott Case gives his take on the trends coming out of this year's South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
Colleen DeBaise
The Best Promos of SXSW 2012
Marketing

The Best Promos of SXSW 2012

Outlandish promotions are a staple at the annual convergence of interactive and web enthusiasts in Austin. Here are the highlights from this year's festival.
Becky Bullard
SXSW 2012: The Sights, Sounds and Buzzwords
Entrepreneurs

SXSW 2012: The Sights, Sounds and Buzzwords

Entrepreneur's Colleen DeBaise reports on the themes emerging from this year's SXSW Interactive conference.
Colleen DeBaise
Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You
Entrepreneurs

Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You

Reid Hoffman and co-author Ben Casnocha talked about their ideas about entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival in Austin. Even if you never start a company, they say, you're still the entrepreneur of your own life
Bryan Keplesky
How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story
Starting a Business

How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story

At this year's SXSW Interactive Festival, Austin entrepreneur Lyn Graft gives tips on how to get investors and customers excited about your new business.
Bryan Keplesky
Welcome to SXSW Interactive 2012
Entrepreneurs

Welcome to SXSW Interactive 2012

The annual South By Southwest Interactive Festival kicks off this weekend in Austin, Texas. Entrepreneur's Colleen DeBaise is on scene and offers an insider's look as the action heats up.
Colleen DeBaise
Your Eyes and Ears on the Ground: SXSW Interactive
Starting a Business

Your Eyes and Ears on the Ground: SXSW Interactive

Don't miss out on knowing about 'The Next Big Thing' first. Over the next five days, we'll fill you in on all the mayhem that is SXSW Interactive.
Bryan Keplesky
Five Things to Do Before Your SXSW Launch
Starting a Business

Five Things to Do Before Your SXSW Launch

A good showing at Austin's South by Southwest Interactive festival can carry you down the path to startup glory. Here's a last-minute checklist.
Jennifer Wang
