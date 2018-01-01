SXSW 2012
Starting a Business
Pinterest's Ben Silbermann to 'Treps: Make Something Beautiful
Though the popular site may appear to be an overnight success, Pinterest's co-founder describes the company's early trials and offers some advice to other entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup
A new book from the author of 'The Art of Nonconformity' asks: What if today was your last day of working for someone other than yourself? He spoke at SXSW.
Starting a Business
Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem
Here are the key factors for building an entrepreneurship community in your town.
Technology
Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012
Serial entrepreneur and Startup America CEO Scott Case gives his take on the trends coming out of this year's South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
Marketing
The Best Promos of SXSW 2012
Outlandish promotions are a staple at the annual convergence of interactive and web enthusiasts in Austin. Here are the highlights from this year's festival.
Entrepreneurs
SXSW 2012: The Sights, Sounds and Buzzwords
Entrepreneur's Colleen DeBaise reports on the themes emerging from this year's SXSW Interactive conference.
Entrepreneurs
Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You
Reid Hoffman and co-author Ben Casnocha talked about their ideas about entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival in Austin. Even if you never start a company, they say, you're still the entrepreneur of your own life
Starting a Business
How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story
At this year's SXSW Interactive Festival, Austin entrepreneur Lyn Graft gives tips on how to get investors and customers excited about your new business.
Entrepreneurs
Welcome to SXSW Interactive 2012
The annual South By Southwest Interactive Festival kicks off this weekend in Austin, Texas. Entrepreneur's Colleen DeBaise is on scene and offers an insider's look as the action heats up.
Starting a Business
Your Eyes and Ears on the Ground: SXSW Interactive
Don't miss out on knowing about 'The Next Big Thing' first. Over the next five days, we'll fill you in on all the mayhem that is SXSW Interactive.
Starting a Business
Five Things to Do Before Your SXSW Launch
A good showing at Austin's South by Southwest Interactive festival can carry you down the path to startup glory. Here's a last-minute checklist.