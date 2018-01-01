talents

Gary Vaynerchuk Says True Entrepreneurs Enjoy the Process More Than the Success
Entrepreneur Network

Gary Vaynerchuk Says True Entrepreneurs Enjoy the Process More Than the Success

One of the most successful businessmen in the world tells "Behind the Brand" host Bryan Elliot that he doesn't care if the tree falls -- he just enjoys the work of chopping.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Why Talent Alone Will Never Be Enough
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Talent Alone Will Never Be Enough

If you are naturally skilled, it can only bring you so far in life.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How to Read the 3 Signs Telling You Your Purpose in Life
Productivity

How to Read the 3 Signs Telling You Your Purpose in Life

The path we will be happiest following begins where our talents intersect with our opportunities.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot
Branding

A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot

Build up your legacy with this advice from the musician behind "God Bless the USA."
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)
Viral Videos

Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)

Speedcuber Collin Burns beat the previous record by a hair, a seriously impressive one. Don't blink or you'll miss it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Think You're Special? You Just Might Be.
Success

Think You're Special? You Just Might Be.

If you truly believe you're special, have a desperate need to be important, and work hard to prove it, there's a decent chance you'll succeed.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
To Be Successful, Do Only What You Do Best
Success

To Be Successful, Do Only What You Do Best

Every successful entrepreneur has something they do well. Find what you do best and do it often.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
When Passion Is a Pitfall and Seeking Bliss Is Bogus
Passion

When Passion Is a Pitfall and Seeking Bliss Is Bogus

A serial entrepreneur disspels the modern myth that locating the source of happiness is a pathway to profits.
Kelsey Ramsden | 5 min read
