targeted marketing

More From This Topic

The One-Question Shortcut to Identifying Your Niche Market
Marketing Strategies

The One-Question Shortcut to Identifying Your Niche Market

The quickest way to increase the value of your product or service is to carefully consider who will value the most from it and marketing to them.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
For the Clearest Market Insight, Analyze Both Leading and Lagging Indicators
Market Research

For the Clearest Market Insight, Analyze Both Leading and Lagging Indicators

It's hard to know why a marketing campaign is working or not until we look at what has been going on and what's in the pipeline.
Kevin Lindsay | 4 min read
