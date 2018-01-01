The Goal Standard Week 2 (Honeymoon)

50 Inspirational Quotes to Help You Achieve Your Goals

Get motivated with insights from these leaders.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Ensure You Get Results With Your Accountability Group

Telling yourself you want to achieve a goal is one thing, but telling someone else is another.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
7 Productivity Tips to Help You Accomplish Your Biggest Goals

Working towards your objectives can be daunting, but this young founder says that "the antidote to stress is a plan."
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
3 Guidelines for Creating a Support Group That Will Push You to the Next Level

A mastermind with the right people can do incredible things for your personal and professional lives.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Set Yourself Up for a Win Today by Focusing on Your M.I.T.

In a Facebook Live, productivity expert Chris Winfield explains how to set your day up for success and prepare your mind to win tomorrow.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Borrow Tom Brady's Trick For Visualizing a Super Bowl Success

The Patriots quarterback came up with an interesting technique for motivation.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
The Books, Podcasts and TED Talks You Need to Stay Committed to Your Goals

If you're feeling discouraged, these resources will help keep you going.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
If You Want to Actually Achieve a Goal, Follow These 6 Tips

Most people are really good at setting goals, but when it comes to achieving them, they don't always know how to set themselves up to be successful.
Ali Schiller | 4 min read
The Goal Standard Challenge: Why You Must Be a 'Mad Scientist' to Achieve Your Goals

In a Facebook Live, high-performance coach Todd Herman shares with us the importance of expectancy and exploration.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
6 Easy Ways to Make Your Workspace Happy, Productive and Organized

Fix your command center.
Amy Wilkinson | 2 min read
