Theater
This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'
Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Theater
'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway
The show features the tagline, 'Broadway opens its Gates to the nerds who can get the Jobs done right.'
Taxes
Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.
How much would you pay for a good belly laugh? At this Spanish theater, each one will set you back about 38 cents.
Ready for Anything
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.
There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.
Entrepreneurs
How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business
Winning an audience and scoring new business have much in common. Here are seven lessons to take from the stage to the boardroom to add value to any team.
Entrepreneurs
Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit
Theater techniques can teach startups a thing or two about developing an openness to new ideas.