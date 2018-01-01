Theater

'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway
'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway

The show features the tagline, 'Broadway opens its Gates to the nerds who can get the Jobs done right.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.
Taxes

Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.

How much would you pay for a good belly laugh? At this Spanish theater, each one will set you back about 38 cents.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.
Ready for Anything

Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.

There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.
Joe Hyrkin | 5 min read
How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business
Entrepreneurs

How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business

Winning an audience and scoring new business have much in common. Here are seven lessons to take from the stage to the boardroom to add value to any team.
Janelle Blasdel | 6 min read
Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit
Entrepreneurs

Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit

Theater techniques can teach startups a thing or two about developing an openness to new ideas.
John Harthorne | 4 min read
