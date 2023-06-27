The dispute reportedly escalated after a bucket of popcorn was thrown at a woman.

A night at the movies turned deadly after a shooting broke out in an Albuquerque, New Mexico movie theater on Sunday.

Michael Tenorio, 52, was shot and killed over a seating issue at the 8:50 p.m. showing of Jennifer Lawrence's rom-com No Hard Feelings at the Century Rio Theater.

Tenorio was with his wife Trina Tenorio when they were approached by Enrique Padilla, 19, and a young woman and began arguing over seating arrangements, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Albuquerque Journal. Although an employee stepped in to try and de-escalate the situation, the couples were eventually seated next to each other. But as soon as the employee left the theater, Padilla allegedly threw a bucket of popcorn in Trina Tenorio's face.

Witnesses describe hearing Michael Tenorio say, "What the hell?" before pushing Padilla up against a wall and then hearing gunfire. Tenorio, whose wife told AP News he was unarmed, died at the scene.

Padilla fled the scene and was found outside hiding in a bush with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was in the hospital receiving treatment when he was charged with an open count of murder, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and tampering with evidence on Monday.

Moviegoers evacuated the theater in a panic, and emergency dispatchers received about 20 calls, AP News reported.

"There was a sense of chaos here," Gilbert Gallegos, who was at the scene, told reporters, per the Albuquerque Journal. "A lot of people were running from the theaters and trying to get out of the way."