'Shoot Them': Disgruntled Customers Attack Chipotle Workers Who Won't Give Them Extra Cheese

The incident occurred on March 28 in Columbus, Ohio.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

The guacamole might infamously cost extra, but a debacle broke out at a Chipotle in Columbus, Ohio, last week when disgruntled customers shot at employees who refused to give them extra cheese.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers released information about a March 28th incident where two customers cornered a Chipotle employee and ripped off her hat, causing other employees to come to her aid.

The report states that one of the customers then pulled out a gun while the other screamed "shoot them" as witnesses heard a shot misfire.

The incident in Chipotle is just one of several recent violent incidents that have occurred in fast food and fast casual restaurants around the world as the pandemic wanes down and most restaurants reopen, business as usual.

Earlier this year, an Australian woman jumped the counter in a McDonald's while trying to steal food and cook herself a burger in a since-viral TikTok that lead to her arrest.

"I'll beat you up," she yelled at the workers who were in tears of fear over the incident.

Chipotle did not publicly comment on the March 28 incident.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Chipotle

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Google Will Pay You The Difference if Your Flight Price Goes Down — But There Are a Few Exceptions

The company announced a pilot program called the "Google Price Guarantee" to remove the possibility of airfare buyer's remorse.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Logo to a Meme Amid Dogecoin Lawsuit

Twitter's iconic blue bird logo was replaced early Monday.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

How to Build a Healthier Workplace by Prioritizing Mental Health

Here are a few tips to help leaders take better care of their employees' mental health.

By Ibi Montesino

Legal

Dirty Money Breakdown: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?

On the new episode of 'Dirty Money,' our editors examine the rise and fall of the one-time poster boy of crypto success.

By Dan Bova

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Best Job Sites to Find High-Level Workers

These job sites are among the best platforms for employers to find high-level candidates. By adding these platforms to their hiring strategy, employers can streamline recruitment and find candidates that meet their business needs.

By Entrepreneur Deals