When the service at a fast-food restaurant is subpar, the thought of "I could do it faster myself" has certainly crossed some disgruntled customers' minds.

But one McDonald's customer, a 19-year-old woman in Australia, has been arrested for actually jumping over the counter and attempting to steal food while harassing employees in a now-viral video.

A customer caught the incident on camera and posted it to TikTok where it's been viewed over 79,000 times.

"I'll beat you up," the woman yells before walking toward the back of the kitchen where she proceeds to make herself a burger.

She then opens a glass case and attempts to steal something from the cooler before a police officer can be seen entering the scene and walking behind the counter to arrest her.

"I didn't do anything," she says as she's whisked away.

One employee begins to break down and cry behind the register from the stress of the situation.

Many commented on how the workers must be feeling, noting that they were probably overwhelmed and frightened.

"It's really sad people have to go to work and deal with this stuff and most of them are probably teenagers," one viewer said.

"I got emotional with the employee wiping her tears," another said. "It's already so stressful working in busy season to then have to deal with that and make minimum wage. Poor things."

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time last Thursday.

The woman, who has still not been named, was arrested for disorderly behavior, property damage, and assault. Some of her offenses were listed as "damaging a door" and "throwing a bottle of water at staff."

The woman will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March 2023.