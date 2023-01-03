McDonald's Employees Frightened Into Tears As Woman Jumps Counter and Harasses Staff in Viral Video
One customer in Adelaide, Australia wasn't exactly 'Lovin' It' when she entered a local McDonald's last Thursday evening.
When the service at a fast-food restaurant is subpar, the thought of "I could do it faster myself" has certainly crossed some disgruntled customers' minds.
But one McDonald's customer, a 19-year-old woman in Australia, has been arrested for actually jumping over the counter and attempting to steal food while harassing employees in a now-viral video.
Related: Woman Goes Viral After Epic Super-Sized Brawl With McDonald's Employees
A customer caught the incident on camera and posted it to TikTok where it's been viewed over 79,000 times.
@bae_angle_
Adelaide♬ original sound - Angle
"I'll beat you up," the woman yells before walking toward the back of the kitchen where she proceeds to make herself a burger.
She then opens a glass case and attempts to steal something from the cooler before a police officer can be seen entering the scene and walking behind the counter to arrest her.
"I didn't do anything," she says as she's whisked away.
One employee begins to break down and cry behind the register from the stress of the situation.
Many commented on how the workers must be feeling, noting that they were probably overwhelmed and frightened.
"It's really sad people have to go to work and deal with this stuff and most of them are probably teenagers," one viewer said.
"I got emotional with the employee wiping her tears," another said. "It's already so stressful working in busy season to then have to deal with that and make minimum wage. Poor things."
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time last Thursday.
The woman, who has still not been named, was arrested for disorderly behavior, property damage, and assault. Some of her offenses were listed as "damaging a door" and "throwing a bottle of water at staff."
The woman will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March 2023.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep