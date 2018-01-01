Theranos

More From This Topic

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Theranos's Fall From Grace
Crisis Management

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Theranos's Fall From Grace

Honesty and transparency are vital for success. Don't let your customers hear from somebody else that you've sold them a work in progress.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Why I Don't Trust Most Venture Capitalists
Starting a Business

Why I Don't Trust Most Venture Capitalists

Don't look for business wisdom from the people who poured millions into Theranos and Juicero.
Brian Hamilton | 4 min read
Theranos Has Listed Its Headquarters for Rent
Theranos

Theranos Has Listed Its Headquarters for Rent

Four floors of the Palo Alto, Calif., office building are available for 12-year leases.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built
Theranos

Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built

Thirteen years, a thousand employees, $700 million of venture capital, 40 wellness centers. Six million blood tests. Zero revenue. This is how it happened.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
Theranos

Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees

The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Andrew Dalton | 1 min read
The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016
CEOs

The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016

Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
2016

The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz
Theranos

Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz

In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired.
Lydia Ramsey | 3 min read
Theranos Debacle Triggers an Avalanche of Lawsuits by Investors Who Should Have Known Better
Theranos

Theranos Debacle Triggers an Avalanche of Lawsuits by Investors Who Should Have Known Better

Very wealthy people dazzled by founder Elizabeth Holmes stampeded to invest huge sums. Now they want their money back.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Two More Investors Sue Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes for Fraud
Theranos

Two More Investors Sue Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes for Fraud

This is the first lawsuit against Theranos that's seeking class-action status.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.