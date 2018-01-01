Think Like Cleveland

How a Biomed Tech Company Raised $35.7 Million Before Going to Market
Think Like Cleveland

How a Biomed Tech Company Raised $35.7 Million Before Going to Market

CardioInsight found a way to 3D map the heart's electrical activity, but it took a village of funding resources to get there.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process
Think Like Cleveland

How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process

Researchers can monetize their innovations if they keep this entrepreneur's lessons learned in mind.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
SBA Announces $2.5 Million Competition for Accelerators
National Small Business Week

SBA Announces $2.5 Million Competition for Accelerators

The Small Business Administration is looking to level the funding playing field across the country.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
How an Innovative Whiskey Brand Won Angel Investors (Without Getting Them Wasted)
Project Grow

How an Innovative Whiskey Brand Won Angel Investors (Without Getting Them Wasted)

Cleveland Whiskey built its credibility before approaching angel investors for money and mentorship.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding
Project Grow

How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding

This pet insurance company looked to a non-profit venture development organization for funding in this series exploring options for startups outside Silicon Valley.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
Think Like Cleveland: 6 Ingredients to Boosting Business Growth
Project Grow

Think Like Cleveland: 6 Ingredients to Boosting Business Growth

To understand growth, understand the factors that create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Jane Porter | 9 min read
Planning a MOOC? Keep This in Mind
Project Grow

Planning a MOOC? Keep This in Mind

Thinking of teaching your own massive open online course? Our expert shares lessons drawn from first-hand experience.
Linda Lacina
My First MOOC: The Planning Behind a Massive Open Online Course
Project Grow

My First MOOC: The Planning Behind a Massive Open Online Course

A business professor reveals the countless hours required to stage an online course for thousands of students from around the globe. Trust us, it's not for the faint of heart.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
