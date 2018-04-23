Time Savers

5 Ways to Keep Your Productivity High All Day
Ever hear of the Ivy Lee productivity method? You're about to.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
6 Tips for Reducing Time Wasted in Meetings
Keep 'em short; send an agenda around beforehand and stick to it, like white on rice; demand preparation; schedule tightly and run it like an Apollo launch. Got it? Good, meeting adjourned.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Is Sex Killing Your Success?
Now that we have your attention, consider the principle of delayed gratification and demanding more of yourself.
Meiko Patton | 13 min read
Stuck Waiting? Here's How to Get Ahead While You Travel.
Make pockets of down time work for you so you arrive focused and fresh.
Jason Womack | 4 min read
3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule
They aren't making days with more hours, so you need to do more with the hours you have.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
Buried in Email? Use These 5 Tips to Dig Out of the Inbox.
John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly says you need more structure to how you deal with email.
Erin Schultz | 1 min read
Trash These 5 Time Wasters
Maximize your productivity by skipping these common distractions.
Paula Rizzo | 4 min read
The Simple Truth To Accomplishing Significantly More, Faster
When you reduce Dead Space, you reduce the time it takes to accomplish your goals.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
Google's 'Smart Reply' Feature Arrives on Desktops Today
The company says this tool will make email responses faster.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
4 TED Talks to Help You Save Time and Get More Done at Work
Don't look now, but the clock is ticking. Quick -- take the time to find out how to get more done in less time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
