Tourism

Space Travel

This Hotel Entrepreneur Wants to Open a New Location Barely Anyone Can Get to -- Yet

Robert Bigelow's aerospace company and United Launch Alliance want to put an inflatable commercial space station in orbit by 2020.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Cuba

Subsidiary Booking.com would allow Americans traveling to Cuba to reserve and pay for rooms at a number of Cuban and foreign hotels, starting in several weeks.
Reuters | 3 min read
Business Travel

The next time you're in a city far from home where you know nobody, take a deep breath and call it the biggest networking opportunity yet.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Airbnb

The home-rental platform today announced that it will automatically collect tourism taxes for guests and remit them directly to the City Hall.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Airbnb

Airbnb is giving Paris luxury hoteliers a fright.
Reuters | 5 min read
International tourism

Are you doing everything you can to roll out the welcome mat?
Daniel Andrew | 3 min read
Pricing

Deutsche Bank released a ranking of the most and least expensive places to buy a range of items worldwide.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Franchises

Check out what China, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic can teach Cuba about franchising.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Business Unusual

Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Crowdfunding

Posh Stow and Go is currently hosting a crowdfunding campaign for its planned ultra-luxe restroom and storage facility slated to arrive in New York City's Times Square this June.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
