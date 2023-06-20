Airbnb Signs MoU With Indian Tourism Ministry To Promote Cultural Heritage And Tourism According to the company, under the MoU, it will also launch a dedicated 'Soul of India' microsite for the global audience showcasing India's rich culture and built heritage

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Tourism to promote India's heritage stays and cultural tourism.

In a regulatory filing, Airbnb has said that, "The company will partner with the Ministry in its vision to promote inbound tourism as a part of its 'Visit India 2023' initiative and under the MoU, it will also launch a dedicated 'Soul of India' microsite for the global audience showcasing India's rich culture and built heritage."

It further added, Airbnb will also offer support to hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting

"Homestay accommodations offer travellers a personalised, immersive and rooted in culture travel experience. This partnership will contribute to the growth of inbound tourism, create economic opportunities for local communities and position India uniquely on the global tourism map," said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister, Government of India, while signifying the importance of promoting cultural tourism and preserving heritage sites.

According to the company, under the MoU, Airbnb will endeavour to train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in emerging destinations that are part of the Ministry's flagship scheme. Moreover, it would also share travel and homestay insights with the Ministry for informed responsible tourism policies and training requirements.

"This MoU represents an important collaboration towards unlocking new economic and social opportunities through tourism in India while bolstering the Incredible India brand and bringing the richness of what India has to offer to even more international travellers," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Tourism News and Trends Airbnb Government MoU

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Making a Change

How to Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Spirit and Discover Your Potential

Discover the extraordinary power within you as an entrepreneur, defying limits and creating a lasting legacy. Unleash your fear, embrace your imagination, persevere through adversity, surround yourself with excellence and impact the world with your entrepreneurial spirit.

By Brian H. Robb
Business Ideas

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Quiet Hiring' Is on the Horizon – Here's What Employers and Employees Need to Know

This new hiring trend could be the difference between a business sinking or swimming in 2023, but it all depends on how employers communicate the change to their employees.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Side Hustle

I Made $389,822 In One Year On YouTube. Here's How I Did It

Read along to find out how to build a multiple 6-figure earning Youtube channel by incorporating three different income streams into my YouTube channel and breaking through the income ceiling.

By Ginny Silver
News and Trends

Nazara Technologies Joins All-India Gaming Federation (AIGF)

As a Principal Member, Nazara Technologies will actively contribute to AIGF's initiatives aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem for gaming in India

By Teena Jose
Business News

British Billionaire Is Among 5 Missing on Tourist Submarine Exploring the Titanic

Explorer Hamish Harding was aboard a vessel that lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into its dive towards the Titanic wreck.

By Jonathan Small