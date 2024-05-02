ICCT along with the MHI will engage with stakeholders through workshops and stakeholder meetings to gather their insights and recommendations on various aspects of e-truck adoption and related infrastructure development.

The government is committed to developing an inclusive EV roadmap in line with India's vision of Viksit Bharat. To further this, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recently set up an EV taskforce wherein the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) will lead matters related to electric trucks and supporting infrastructure in India.



The MHI has set up this task force in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other agencies.

ICCT along with the MHI will engage with stakeholders through workshops and stakeholder meetings to gather their insights and recommendations on various aspects of e-truck adoption and related infrastructure development.

The transport sector is the fastest-growing contributor to climate change. In India, medium and heavy-duty trucks make for only 2 per cent of the total vehicle population but contribute to 45 per cent of the overall vehicular road transport emissions. Increased uptake of EVs will help India meet objectives under the Paris Agreement and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). It is therefore pertinent that the work on electrification of trucks be commenced immediately.



"We are very excited to be part of this task force set up by MHI. ICCT's background in research on e-trucks and EVs in general will be of immense help in this. Through these stakeholder consultations we also aim to create a comprehensive mapping and analysis in the sector. The electrification of trucks in India will support sustainable transport and also commerce," Amit Bhatt, India Managing Director, ICCT was quoted saying.