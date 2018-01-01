Trading
Investments
What Superheroes Can Teach Us About Investment Strategy
Look past the bodysuits and capes: Heroes hold the key to practical business knowledge whether your market is in Gotham or somewhere a bit closer to home.
More From This Topic
5 Lessons Learned Analyzing My Most Popular Instagram Updates
Success on social media is at least as much art as science. Studying what worked before and trusting your intuition is a good strategy.
Money Management
5 Money Lessons You Can Learn From 50 Cent's Bankruptcy
The famed rapper earned a lot of money but not more than he could squander.
Success Strategies
4 Habits of Millionaires That Work for Everyone
There is no secret to success, unless you've never heard of hard work, clear goals and continuous learning.
Free Trade
How Two New Trade Agreements Can Propel Your Growth
Small business runs on free trade. Two new agreements could have a big impact.
SEC
SEC Probes Suspicious BlackBerry Trading
A spike in trading in BlackBerry options took place hours before Reuters reported that Samsung was in talks to buy the Canadian smartphone maker.
Stocks
Just-Launched 'Robinhood' App Allows Users to Buy and Sell Stocks for Free
The stock market is the latest industry to be democratized by the startup sphere.
Finance
7 Ways Stock Trading Will Be Completely Different in the Future
Wall Street is changing faster than you think. Here are some predictions for the next 25 years.
Collectibles
Business-Savvy Teens Tap Dynamic New Collector's Market: Designer Sneakers
Much-coveted shoes are being bartered and sold by high schoolers at sneaker conventions across the country at eye-opening prices, The New York Times reports.
Starting a Business
Wall Street to Nasdaq: What's Your Problem?
Nasdaq's three-hour outage on Thursday has fanned concerns about the exchange's record of computer glitches.