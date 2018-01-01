Trending

More From This Topic

Facebook Overhauls Trending and Will Now Show the Same Topics to Everyone
Facebook

Facebook Overhauls Trending and Will Now Show the Same Topics to Everyone

Facebook is also rolling out 'an improved system to determine what is trending.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass
Marketing Strategies

Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass

If the facts aren't selling your product, you need to improve it.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Watch YouTube's Top 10 Most Viral Videos of 2016
YouTube

Watch YouTube's Top 10 Most Viral Videos of 2016

Which video got the no. 1 spot? (Hint: Look at the picture above.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Capitalize on Trends But Stand Firm on Your Identity
Trends

Capitalize on Trends But Stand Firm on Your Identity

The goal of capitalizing on hot trends is to strengthen your brand.
Joy Chen | 4 min read
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Marketing Mistakes

11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble

Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
Why Parent Your Kids When This Robot Nanny Can Do the Job for You?
Parenting

Why Parent Your Kids When This Robot Nanny Can Do the Job for You?

Say hello to iPal, the cold, hard stand-in parent your kid has always wanted.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Another Fake Story Appeared in Facebook's Trending News
Facebook

Another Fake Story Appeared in Facebook's Trending News

The quality of Facebook's trending stories has suffered after it replaced human editors with algorithms.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Fake News Story Invades Facebook Trending Topics
Facebook

Fake News Story Invades Facebook Trending Topics

The story popped up days after Facebook announced it would no longer use editors to curate trending news.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Facebook Trending Topics Loses Human Editors
Facebook

Facebook Trending Topics Loses Human Editors

The trending news section of the world's largest social network is now completely automated.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to
Goals

'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to

Humans are strange beasts. The proof is in this bewildering list, courtesy of the goal-getters at motivational app StickK.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.