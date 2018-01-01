Trending
Social Media Marketing
How Brands Use Twitter Banter to Gain Clout
Twitter still is the place for quick, clever conversations with your audience. Endear yourself to followers and emphasize your culture with these tips.
More From This Topic
Facebook Overhauls Trending and Will Now Show the Same Topics to Everyone
Facebook is also rolling out 'an improved system to determine what is trending.'
Marketing Strategies
Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass
If the facts aren't selling your product, you need to improve it.
YouTube
Watch YouTube's Top 10 Most Viral Videos of 2016
Which video got the no. 1 spot? (Hint: Look at the picture above.)
Trends
Capitalize on Trends But Stand Firm on Your Identity
The goal of capitalizing on hot trends is to strengthen your brand.
Marketing Mistakes
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
Parenting
Why Parent Your Kids When This Robot Nanny Can Do the Job for You?
Say hello to iPal, the cold, hard stand-in parent your kid has always wanted.
Another Fake Story Appeared in Facebook's Trending News
The quality of Facebook's trending stories has suffered after it replaced human editors with algorithms.
Fake News Story Invades Facebook Trending Topics
The story popped up days after Facebook announced it would no longer use editors to curate trending news.
Facebook Trending Topics Loses Human Editors
The trending news section of the world's largest social network is now completely automated.
Goals
'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to
Humans are strange beasts. The proof is in this bewildering list, courtesy of the goal-getters at motivational app StickK.