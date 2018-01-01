Trends 2014

What Entrepreneurs Want in 2014 (Infographic)
Entrepreneurs and business owners are planning to get rid of old technology and hit the gym more. What are your New Year's Resolutions?
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Goodbye Bacon, Hello Health Food: 6 Restaurant Trends for 2014
The National Restaurant Association predicts the rise of nutrition, pickling and dessert mashups in 2014, as chefs deem bacon 'yesterday's news.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Art of The Magazine Cover
The creation of Entrepreneur's December issue.
Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing Trend for 2014: Smaller Messaging Has a Big Impact
Increasingly, brands are marketing themselves via short-form social media.
Ann Handley | 3 min read
Publishing Trend for 2014: A New Demand for Eye-Catching Cookbooks
Cookbooks' resurgence in popularity reflects a broadening of our food culture, spurred by the rise of food TV.
Corie Brown | 4 min read
Investing Trend for 2014: Equity Crowdfunding
No idea, no problem. Platforms like Upstart and Pave allow entrepreneurs to crowdfund from accredited investors in exchange for a small cut of their future incomes.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials
Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
Global Startup Trend for 2014: Consider Brazil
With global events, a rising middle class and major investment opportunities, all eyes are on Brazil.
Alexandra Schmidt | 4 min read
Fashion Trend for 2014: Country Couture on the Rise
Country music's crossover appeal is spurring interest in western apparel.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Ecommerce Trend for 2014: Buying Into the Subscription Service Model
Companies like Birchbox and Bitters + Bottles illustrate the benefits of subscription services: recurring revenue and deep customer relationships.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
