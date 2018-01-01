Rohan Ayyar

SEO Tips
The Startup's Handbook to Perfecting the SEO Strategy
Online promotion and search engine optimization are some of the biggest challenges for new companies
Digital Marketing
3 Best Ways to Improvise Your Branding on Digital Channels
Careful use of social media channels can make your brand do wonders
Customer Relationship
Customer Service Is Ground Zero For Success
Try these eight best practices to make sure your company develops a 'customer-centric' focus.
Office Culture
Want to Get Ahead at Work? Be Selfish!
Turns out there really is something to the old adage "Nice Guys Finish Last". Here's how you can finish first.
Social Media Business Growth
3 Never-Fail Tactics for Superior Social-Media Engagement
Building a profitable online business is an art but, increasingly, there is some science that helps you figure it out.
Increasing Conversions
The Pros Agree These Are the 2 Best Tools for Conversion Optimization
Sometimes you have to trust your gut. Online marketing is not one of those times.
Human Resources
Improve HR Efficiency With These 5 Enterprise Tools
What model will you choose for your enterprise resource planning software suite?
Remote Workforce
The Tough Tradeoffs We Make Deciding to Work From Home or Not
Remote workers are more productive and content but less collaborative and unlikely to be promoted.
Customer Service
4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You
Listening to unhappy customers is a hard but valuable way to learn how to improve your business and better than them disparaging you on social media.
Branding
Brands as Publishers: Success Follows Successful Content Marketing
How two household names -- LinkedIn and Red Bull -- figured out that big content is key to big user engagement.
Trademarks
When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery
Trademarks and patents are far from perfect protection but they are, literally, the least a business can do to protect itself from counterfeiters.
Digital Marketing
What Digital Ad Agencies Need to Navigate the Future
In the fast-moving world of online marketing, change is the only constant.
Mass Customization
How Mass Customization Is Delivering on Its Long-Promised Rewards
Technology, social media, the Internet and logistics are converging to produce the first successes of an idea envisioned a generation ago.
Analytics
5 Dashboards for the Data Every Business Needs to Track
People and money are the two constants regardless of what a company sells. Keeping tabs on the comings and goings of both is indispensable.
Brands
The 3 Characteristics of Brands That Command Customer Loyalty
The few companies that have won the customer's implicit trust offer valuable lessons.