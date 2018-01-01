Rohan Ayyar

Rohan Ayyar

Guest Writer
Regional Marketing Manager
Rohan Ayyar is the  Regional Marketing Manager India, SEMrush. He is an avid blogger, with posts featured on MarketingProfs, Social Media Today and Business Insider, among other places.

More From Rohan Ayyar

The Startup's Handbook to Perfecting the SEO Strategy
SEO Tips

The Startup's Handbook to Perfecting the SEO Strategy

Online promotion and search engine optimization are some of the biggest challenges for new companies
6 min read
3 Best Ways to Improvise Your Branding on Digital Channels
Digital Marketing

3 Best Ways to Improvise Your Branding on Digital Channels

Careful use of social media channels can make your brand do wonders
6 min read
Customer Service Is Ground Zero For Success
Customer Relationship

Customer Service Is Ground Zero For Success

Try these eight best practices to make sure your company develops a 'customer-centric' focus.
6 min read
Want to Get Ahead at Work? Be Selfish!
Office Culture

Want to Get Ahead at Work? Be Selfish!

Turns out there really is something to the old adage "Nice Guys Finish Last". Here's how you can finish first.
6 min read
3 Never-Fail Tactics for Superior Social-Media Engagement
Social Media Business Growth

3 Never-Fail Tactics for Superior Social-Media Engagement

Building a profitable online business is an art but, increasingly, there is some science that helps you figure it out.
8 min read
The Pros Agree These Are the 2 Best Tools for Conversion Optimization
Increasing Conversions

The Pros Agree These Are the 2 Best Tools for Conversion Optimization

Sometimes you have to trust your gut. Online marketing is not one of those times.
5 min read
Improve HR Efficiency With These 5 Enterprise Tools
Human Resources

Improve HR Efficiency With These 5 Enterprise Tools

What model will you choose for your enterprise resource planning software suite?
5 min read
The Tough Tradeoffs We Make Deciding to Work From Home or Not
Remote Workforce

The Tough Tradeoffs We Make Deciding to Work From Home or Not

Remote workers are more productive and content but less collaborative and unlikely to be promoted.
5 min read
4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You
Customer Service

4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You

Listening to unhappy customers is a hard but valuable way to learn how to improve your business and better than them disparaging you on social media.
5 min read
Brands as Publishers: Success Follows Successful Content Marketing
Branding

Brands as Publishers: Success Follows Successful Content Marketing

How two household names -- LinkedIn and Red Bull -- figured out that big content is key to big user engagement.
5 min read
When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery
Trademarks

When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery

Trademarks and patents are far from perfect protection but they are, literally, the least a business can do to protect itself from counterfeiters.
5 min read
What Digital Ad Agencies Need to Navigate the Future
Digital Marketing

What Digital Ad Agencies Need to Navigate the Future

In the fast-moving world of online marketing, change is the only constant.
5 min read
How Mass Customization Is Delivering on Its Long-Promised Rewards
Mass Customization

How Mass Customization Is Delivering on Its Long-Promised Rewards

Technology, social media, the Internet and logistics are converging to produce the first successes of an idea envisioned a generation ago.
5 min read
5 Dashboards for the Data Every Business Needs to Track
Analytics

5 Dashboards for the Data Every Business Needs to Track

People and money are the two constants regardless of what a company sells. Keeping tabs on the comings and goings of both is indispensable.
5 min read
The 3 Characteristics of Brands That Command Customer Loyalty
Brands

The 3 Characteristics of Brands That Command Customer Loyalty

The few companies that have won the customer's implicit trust offer valuable lessons.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.