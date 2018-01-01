TV Advertising

How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)
When it comes to getting elected, currency counts as much as policy.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials
It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
Don't Waste Money on These 4 Types of Marketing
You would think that scoring a cameo or placing your product on the news would move the needle. You'd be wrong.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
Time to Pull the Plug? 8 Real Threats to Traditional TV.
More than a popular AMC program, the real "Walking Dead" may just be the service providers that lock people into bundled services.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read
Google Is About to Change the TV Business Forever
Television ads could soon work a lot like digital ads.
Ben Geier | 2 min read
4 Tips for Making Millions Quickly Marketing Through Infomercials
Though often lampooned, these long-form commercials are the original viral-marketing success story.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
Old School Marketing Platforms That Still Resonate in Our Digital World
In the frenzy to master online marketing, don't forget people still watch TV, listen to radio and read billboards.
Rohan Ayyar | 4 min read
Advertising Will Soon Reach a Digital Tipping Point
Online marketing is putting increasing pressure on legacy ad businesses, with more people logging in than tuning in.
Steve Gahler | 3 min read
Marketing Was the Real Winner at the Super Bowl
Small businesses should follow the proven techniques of the big brands.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
What You Could Learn From Budweiser's Heart-Melting Ad
The beer company has been on a roll. Here's how you can apply its success to your marketing.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
