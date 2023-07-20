Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Television has come a long way since its inception, evolving from a one-way broadcasting medium to a multi-dimensional, interactive experience. With TV 3.0, we will witness the democratization of content creation like never before. In this new era, everyone can become a content creator, reshaping how we consume and engage with television.

Content democratization is more than a passing trend: every small business embraces video, blurring the lines between "amateur" and "professional" creators. This democratization of video content has resulted in the blurring of lines between "amateur" and "professional" creators. Traditionally, professional videographers and production studios held a monopoly over high-quality video production, mainly due to the expensive equipment and specialized skills required.

Content democratization refers to the increasing accessibility and affordability of content creation tools and platforms, allowing individuals and businesses of all sizes to produce and distribute their content. While this trend initially gained momentum with the rise of blogging and social media, it has now expanded to include video as a dominant form of expression.

These are the most relevant features for the future of video.

Multiscreen live streaming

Multiscreen live streaming is a revolutionary aspect of TV 3.0 that has transformed how we consume and engage with live content, especially live sports. No longer bound to a single device, individuals can choose to watch their favorite shows, sports events, or live performances on the device of their preference. Multiscreen live streaming allows audiences to watch up to 20 games simultaneously, tailoring their viewing experience to their needs and preferences.

Furthermore, multiscreen live streaming enhances the interactivity and engagement between content creators and their audiences. Through synchronized streaming across multiple screens, viewers can actively participate in live events by sharing their thoughts, comments and reactions in real time. The flexibility and convenience it offers, coupled with the enhanced interactivity and global reach, have the potential to transform the traditional television landscape. By allowing viewers to choose their preferred screen, participate in real-time conversations, and experience immersive content, multiscreen live streaming can elevate the television experience to new heights, enabling a more personalized and engaging viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

Democratization of content

Remote production has become increasingly relevant for the entertainment industry and companies of all sizes. With advances in technology, it's now possible to produce professional quality content from everywhere, allowing for greater personnel flexibility and significant cost savings.

For instance, lawyers now have the opportunity to create content that educates viewers about legal matters, offers expert advice, and addresses common legal concerns. Medical practices have also found a place in the new video landscape: Doctors and healthcare professionals are leveraging television platforms to provide valuable health information, address common issues, and raise awareness about various health conditions.

The democratization of content creation across verticals provides new business opportunities and enriches the television landscape for viewers.

A TikTok experience for everyone

User-generated content has become a driving force in TV 3.0. This shift has disrupted traditional media models and democratized the creative process. User-generated content has transformed video from a passive consumption medium to an active, participatory platform.

What if every business can engage with clients and prospects through video? User-generated content offers a level of authenticity and relatability that traditional media often struggles to achieve.

Non-Intrusive, personalized digital ads

Digital ads have also undergone a transformation: advertisers can reach audiences with greater precision and efficiency thanks to artificial intelligence, delivering tailored advertisements that resonate with viewers' interests and preferences. This targeted approach benefits advertisers by maximizing the effectiveness of their campaigns' effectiveness and enhances the viewer experience by presenting relevant and engaging content.

Digital ads offer unprecedented targeting capabilities, personalization, measurability, and innovative formats. TV 3.0 has brought forth non-intrusive ad formats that aim to enhance the viewer experience so that advertisers can reach viewers in a more natural and non-disruptive manner. These non-intrusive ad formats contribute to a more enjoyable and immersive television experience, where viewers can seamlessly engage with content and ads.

The upcoming confluence of connectivity, computing power and community

By combining cutting-edge computing technology, captivating content and seamless connectivity, TV 3.0 introduces several disruptive features that further enhance the television experience. Spatial computing technologies enable users to interact with virtual objects in their physical environment, blurring the boundaries between the real and virtual worlds.

Artificial intelligence algorithms help curate personalized content recommendations based on individual preferences, making it easier for viewers to discover new shows and creators. Social content platforms facilitate greater interaction and engagement between content creators and their audience, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Spatial computing

Spatial computing is a groundbreaking feature of TV 3.0 that transforms how we perceive and interact with television. With technologies like Apple's Vision Pro, users can engage in augmented reality (AR) experiences where virtual objects are seamlessly integrated into their physical environment. Imagine watching a sports event and seeing real-time stats and player information hovering in front of your screen or virtually trying on clothes and accessories before making a purchase. Spatial computing blurs the line between the real and virtual worlds, creating immersive and interactive experiences that revolutionize how we engage with television content.

AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another disruptive feature of TV 3.0 that enhances the viewing experience. By understanding individual interests and behavior patterns, AI can suggest relevant shows, movies or specific episodes tailored to each viewer's preferences. AI-powered content recommendations ensure that viewers are consistently engaged and immersed in content that aligns with their tastes. Additionally, Large Language Models will enable authentic conversations with audiences, boosting engagement and improving their content experience.

Social content platforms

Social content platforms play a crucial role in TV 3.0 by fostering greater interaction and collaboration between content creators and their audiences. Viewers can actively participate in discussions, provide feedback, and even contribute their content, fostering a sense of co-creation and collaboration. This level of interactivity and community-building enhances the television experience, transforming it into a dynamic and engaging medium.

In conclusion, TV 3.0 represents a paradigm shift in the way we consume and create video content. The democratization of video has empowered individuals and businesses from all walks of life to become content creators, blurring the lines between producers and consumers.