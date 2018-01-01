Unions

Ready for Anything

Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Reuters | 3 min read
Verizon

A tentative deal between the company and leaders of striking unions includes 1,400 new jobs and pay raises topping 10 percent, the company and unions representing about 40,000 workers said on Monday.
Reuters | 5 min read
Verizon

Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber

The company will join with the International Association of Machinists to launch an independent guild to represent drivers in the city.
Reuters | 2 min read
Verizon

The company and the union are at an impasse with issues like healthcare, offshoring call center jobs, work rules and pensions.
Reuters | 3 min read
Minimum Wage

If the deal passes the legislature, the wage hike would take effect in 2022.
Reuters | 3 min read
Weekly News Roundup

Plus -- Netflix shows viewers how to build and knit electronic socks that could detect when you've dozed off during a movie.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Verizon

Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Reuters | 2 min read
Franchises

The partnership between the union and franchisees is far from over.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Joint Employer

The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
