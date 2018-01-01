Unions
This Week in Weed (August 27-31)
South Koreans can't get high, Denver issues a new license, and "budtenders" unionize
Ready for Anything
Wal-Mart Says Tech Investments, Such as Warehouse Drones, Will Boost Online Sales
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Verizon
Verizon, Unions Agree to Pay Raises, New Jobs to End Strike
A tentative deal between the company and leaders of striking unions includes 1,400 new jobs and pay raises topping 10 percent, the company and unions representing about 40,000 workers said on Monday.
Verizon
Verizon and Unions Reach Tentative Deal to End Labor Strike
Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
Uber
Uber to Offer Union Representation to New York City Drivers
The company will join with the International Association of Machinists to launch an independent guild to represent drivers in the city.
Verizon
About 40,000 Verizon Unionized Workers Strike Over Contract Talks
The company and the union are at an impasse with issues like healthcare, offshoring call center jobs, work rules and pensions.
Minimum Wage
California Unions, Lawmakers Agree to $15 Minimum Wage
If the deal passes the legislature, the wage hike would take effect in 2022.
Weekly News Roundup
What's Behind the FAA's New Drone Rules
Plus -- Netflix shows viewers how to build and knit electronic socks that could detect when you've dozed off during a movie.
Verizon
No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate
Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Franchises
The SEIU Petitions the FTC to Investigate the 'Abusive and Predatory' Franchise Industry
The partnership between the union and franchisees is far from over.
Joint Employer
Why the NLRB Says This Franchise Isn't a Joint Employer, But McDonald's Is
The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.