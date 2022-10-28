Employees from ' New York City flagship store in the Meatpacking District are striking over what they claim are "gross" conditions.

Workers based out of the Reserve Roastery on 9th avenue have been on since Tuesday claiming the location is committing several health code violations, including the prevalence of bed bugs and black mold, per Patch.

Employees took to the streets to inform people about the alleged conditions just months after being the first Starbucks to unionize in the city.

TY to all those who came out today!



The strike will continue TOMORROW! Come show your solidarity with @SBWorkersUnited on the picket line, starting at 9 AM.



Workers are on strike over urgent health and safety issues as well as the company's failure to bargain with the union. https://t.co/5YjLLnxDbt pic.twitter.com/DcXiNF2HFl — Workers United, NY NJ Joint Board (@WorkersUnitedNY) October 25, 2022

This is another area within downstairs, air that BOH partners breathe in daily. Please feel free to check as well as our break room pest infestation #ShameOnStarbucks #UnionStrong https://t.co/jG7ROw2p7u pic.twitter.com/6FqalFphBN — La Señora Garza (@LadyGaGarza) October 26, 2022

Employee Laura Garza said the alleged health hazards are mostly in the back house and have persisted since unionizing in April. "This includes a moldy ice machine that we are not equipped to properly remediate, and which are still in current use, as well as the more recent situation with bed bugs being found in the Roastery," she told Patch.

"Proper protocols and communication regarding bed bugs is scarce," she continued. "All the while, we haven't heard a peep from Starbucks about bargaining our contract."

Starbucks told the New York Post they are investigating the legitimacy of the photos and claims.

"Store management was made aware of a potential pest issue. They arranged for pest control service to inspect and treat the property per protocol," a spokesperson for the brand told the outlet. "Monday, the provider visited the Roastery location and found no infestation or insect activity. The pest control service gave the location the all-clear to re-open on Tuesday."

However, another bed bug was found shortly after the inspection, an employee who was there at the time told Vice.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Starbucks for comment.